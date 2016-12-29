City – City OF WATERTOWN

Summary Budget Statement
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Watertown, MN to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. The complete budget may be examined at the Clerk-Treasurers Office at Watertown City Hall at 309 Lewis Ave. S. The Watertown City Council approved this budget Dec. 13, 2016.
Revenues 2016 Budget 2017 Budget
Property Taxes $1,524,685 $1,603,757
Other Taxes $22,500 $21,000
Licenses/Permits $80,310 $79,810
State General Purpose $329,231 $331,525
State Categorical Aid $55,000 $55,000
Grants $12,500 $12,500
Charges for Services $30,250 $38,250
Fines and Forfeits $5,500 $6,500
Interest/Dividends $1,000 $1,000
Misc. Revenue $20,000 $20,000
Other Finance Sources $151,887 $150,992
Transfers from other funds $11,500 $10,000
Total Revenue $2,244,363 $2,330,334
Expenditures 2016 Budget 2017 Budget
General Government $788,567 $692,243
Public Safety $557,524 $595,506
Streets/Highways $282,903 $416,208
Culture/Recreation $186,279 $201,264
Conservation $7,000 $8,000
Debt Service $53,240 $53,240
Interest $0 $0
Capital Outlay $384,231 $381,525
Total Expenditures $2,259,744 $2,347,986
