City – City OF WATERTOWN

Summary Budget Statement

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Watertown, MN to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. The complete budget may be examined at the Clerk-Treasurers Office at Watertown City Hall at 309 Lewis Ave. S. The Watertown City Council approved this budget Dec. 13, 2016.

Revenues 2016 Budget 2017 Budget

Property Taxes $1,524,685 $1,603,757

Other Taxes $22,500 $21,000

Licenses/Permits $80,310 $79,810

State General Purpose $329,231 $331,525

State Categorical Aid $55,000 $55,000

Grants $12,500 $12,500

Charges for Services $30,250 $38,250

Fines and Forfeits $5,500 $6,500

Interest/Dividends $1,000 $1,000

Misc. Revenue $20,000 $20,000

Other Finance Sources $151,887 $150,992

Transfers from other funds $11,500 $10,000

Total Revenue $2,244,363 $2,330,334

Expenditures 2016 Budget 2017 Budget

General Government $788,567 $692,243

Public Safety $557,524 $595,506

Streets/Highways $282,903 $416,208

Culture/Recreation $186,279 $201,264

Conservation $7,000 $8,000

Debt Service $53,240 $53,240

Interest $0 $0

Capital Outlay $384,231 $381,525

Total Expenditures $2,259,744 $2,347,986

Published in the

Carver County News

December 29, 2016

636945

http://sunpatriot.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2016/12/636945-1.pdf