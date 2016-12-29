Ordinances – CITY OF COLOGNE

ORDINANCE NO. 161-l

PUBLICATION SUMMARY

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING CERTAIN FEES FOR LICENSES, PERMITS, LAND USE AND ZONING MATTERS, WATER AND SEWER RATES AND RELATED MATTERS FINDINGS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLOGNE, CARVER COUNTY, MINNESOTA, MAKES THE FOLLOWING SPECIFIC FINDINGS:

A. The City of Cologne (City) is located in a section of the Twin Cities seven county metropolitan area which is experiencing rapid growth.

B. The City provides numerous services to residents, landowners, developers and issues certain permits and licenses and processes various land use applications.

C. It is the Citys intention that license, permit and application fees and rates for various services provided by the City are reviewed periodically.

D. In order to defray the costs associated with the provision of various services by the City and to defray the costs associated with developments and applications for any land use matters, the City must charge appropriate fees.

E. The fees listed in this ordinance will supersede the respective fees listed in

Ordinance 161-K

BASED ON THESE FINDINGS, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLOGNE, CARVER COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:

The Fee Schedule, attached hereto as Exhibit A, is hereby adopted and shall be in full force and effect on January 1, 2017, following adoption and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Cologne in accordance with applicable law.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Cologne, Minnesota this December 19, 2016.

/s/ Scott Williams, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Susan Mueller,

City Clerk

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

December 29, 2016

635985