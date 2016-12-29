School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 108

REGULAR meeting MINUTES

November 28, 2016

The meeting was called to order by Chair Latzig at 6PM with all members present. Others in attendance included: B. Corlett, R. Erpenbach, M. Daugs, S Hammers, T. Panning, T. Ackerman, A. Friend, A. Gruenewald, A. Franck, and M. Moline.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the Agenda, October, 24 2016 Minutes and Consent Agenda received unanimous approval.

Matt Moline with Eide Bailey reviewed the 2015-16 audit with the board and those in attendance.

Elementary School report was given by M. Daugs.

Middle School Principal Report was given by R. Erpenbach.

Superintendents report was given by B. Corlett.

Motion passed 7-0 to approve the audit presentation and findings.

Motion passed 7-0 to recognize and accept the following donations:

– $100.00 to use for HC Crowns from Citizens State Bank

– $100.00 to use for HC Crowns from Klein Bank

– $250.00 to CHS Cheerleaders from Stifftungsfest

Motion passed 7-0 to approve J. Gesinger Child Care Leave Request

Board Reports:

Schug: Learning more about the initiative setting 4.5 to help schools with special needs/mental health costs

Latzig: Thank you to those who helped with the craft fair.

The next Board meeting was confirmed for December 19, 2016 @ 6PM, CHS Room A240.

Truth and Taxation presentation will begin at 6:10PM on December 19, 2016

There was a Round Table discussion.

Meeting was adjourned at 6:45PM. (The preceding is a summary of the Minutes which are available in the District Office, 531 Morse St., NYA, MN 55368.)

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

December 29, 2016

635804