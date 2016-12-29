School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Regular Meeting

WATERTOWN, MINNESOTA 55388

November 28, 2016

I. The regular meeting of the Watertown-Mayer School Board in the Watertown City Hall on Monday, November 28, 2016 was called to order at 5:33 PM by Chair Janikula. Board members present: Janikula, Unowsky, Burns, Thompson, Sweeney, Jackson and Vogt. Absent: None.

Administration team members present: Superintendent Wilke, HS Principal Hennen, MS Principal Guertin, PS Dean of Students Arndt, SPED Director Piersak, AD Dasovich and CE Director Bender.

II. Visitor requests and consideration of agenda. MMS (Motion made and Seconded by) Sweeney and Burns to approve the agenda as presented. Passes 7-0.

III. General Business Items

MMS Jackson and Unowsky to approve the following consent agenda items: Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of October 24, 2016 and Special Board Meeting of November 16, 2016; Personnel consent agenda; and Business consent agenda; FY16/FY17 Budget Publication and RFP for Banking Services. Passes 7-0.

October 2016 = Disbursement $1,044,090.27

Wire Payment #s = 37926, 37929, 37932, 37933, 38061-38069, 38071, 38081-38084, 38086, 38087, 38094, 38095, 38151, 38224, 38244-38250, 38271 – 382738279, 38281-38283

Check #s – 50647-50873

Misc Payroll – $4,592.43

VI. Recognitions/Presentations/Showcase: Cross Country Award Jack Heun qualified for the State Cross Country Meet by finishing 9th place in Region 5A. At State, Jack finished 60th out of 176 runners.

V. Action Items

A. Nancy Schulzetenberg from BergenKDV, presented the 2015-2016 Watertown-Mayer Audit. MMS Burns and Thompson to approve and certify the 2015-2016 Watertown-Mayer Independent School District No. 0111-01 annual audit for the district and student activity accounts performed by BergenKDV, 200 Park Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301.

Passes 7-0

B. The School District Administrative team presented the annual Worlds Best Workforce report. MMS Sweeney and Vogt to approve the 2015-2016 WBWF Annual Report. Passes 7-0.

C. Superintendent Wilke presented the 100 Series and Policy 714 for Board review. MMS Unowsky and Burns to approve the first reading of the 100 Series and Policy 714 as presented.

POLICY 101 LEGAL STATUS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT

POLICY 101.1 NAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICT

POLICY 102 EQUAL EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY

POLICY 103 COMPLAINTS STUDENTS, EMPLOYEES, PARENTS, OTHER PERSONS

POLICY 104 SCHOOL DISTRICT MISSION STATEMENT

POLICY 714 FUND BALANCES

Passes 7-0.

VI. Review/Information Items

A. Board Chair Jennifer Janikula presented the Board with the proposed resolutions from MSBA for Board review.

VII. Administrative Reports

Administrative reports were submitted by Hennen, Guertin, Pauly, Arndt, Piersak, Bender, and Dasovich. In addition to the Administrative written reports, Tom Dasovich shared an update on work underway in consideration of dissolving the current Boys Soccer Cooperative.

VIII. Discussion of issues or open comments by School Board Directors.

Next Scheduled Meeting

Regular Board Meeting

Monday, December 14, 2016

5:30 PM Watertown City Hall

IX. MMS Burns and Thompson to adjourn the meeting at 7:22 PM and was duly passed.

Jennifer Janikula, Chair

Cassie Vogt, Clerk

Published in the

Carver County News

December 29, 2016

