Carver County Sheriff’s Report

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

An accident with a deer was reported at County Road 50 and County Road 40 in San Francisco Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of 4 Street in Waconia. An accident was reported at County Road 33 and 142 Street in Young America Township.

Theft was reported on the 500 block of Cherry Street in Waconia.

A fire call was made at Neal Avenue and County Road 20 in Watertown Township.

An accident was reported on the 500 block of Maple Street in Waconia.

A drug violation was reported on the 100 block of Main Street in Waconia. Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Anthony Way in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 17400 block of County Road 33 in Hancock Township.

An accident was reported at Woodstone Drive and Church Lake Boulevard in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Benton Creek Avenue in Cologne.

An accident was reported on the 700 block of Countryside Road in Waconia.

An accident with a deer was reported on the 10700 block of County Road 33 in Camden Township.

A fire call was made on the 1100 block of Grove Circle in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Cherry Street in Waconia.

An accident was reported at 24 Street and Rose Avenue in Watertown Township.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of Westminster Avenue in Watertown.

An accident was reported on the 13700 block of Highway 212 in Benton Township.

A fire call was made on the 8200 block of Cardinal Lane in Laketown Township.

A fire call was made on the 1400 block of 81 Street in Victoria.

An accident was reported on the 1800 block of Carriage Drive in Victoria. Suspicious activity was reported on the 1700 block of Carriage Drive in Victoria.

An accident was reported on the 8300 block of Laketown Road in Laketown Township.

An accident with a deer was reported at County Road 50 and Joyce Road in San Francisco Township.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

A Watertown man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI on the 900 block of Deer Field Road in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of Airport Road in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 8100 block of Paradise Lane in Laketown Township.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

An accident was reported at County Road 11 and County Road 40 in Dahlgren Township.

An accident was reported on the 3800 block of Highway 25 in Watertown Township.

Disturbing activity was reported on the 500 block of Morse Street in Norwood Young America.

An accident was reported on the 1100 block of County Road 24 in Watertown Township.

A fire call was made on the 100 block of 113 Street SE in Watertown.

A fire call was made on the 1000 block of Highway 25 NW in Watertown.

An accident was reported at Lewis Avenue N and State Street NW in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 6300 block of Aster Trail in Victoria.

An accident was reported on the 7800 block of County Road 10 in Waconia Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 5 and County Road 10 in Waconia.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

An accident was reported at Victoria Drive and County Road 11 in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported at Main Street and Highway 5 in Waconia.

An accident was reported at County Road 30 and County Road 10 in Waconia Township.

A snowmobile call was made on the 1030 block of Windmill Creek in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1900 block of Fischer Drivew in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Birch Drive in Mayer.

A snowmobile call was made on the 200 block of West Court in Norwood Young America.

A snowmobile call was made at Highway 7 and Zumbra Drive in Victoria.

An accident was reported on the 800 block of Main Street in Waconia.

A Victoria woman was arrested for domestic assault on the 1300 block of Sparrow Road in Waconia.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

A Cokato man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 90 block of Terrace Drive in Watertown.

A Waconia man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI at County Road 43 and County Road 10 in Laketown Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of MAin Street in Waconia.

An accident was reported at Minnewashta Parkway and Highway 5 in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 8000 block of Yale Avenue in Camden Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 10 and Highway 7 in Watertown Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 284 and County Road 10 in Waconia.

A Chaska man was arrested for 2nd degree DWI, DAR and no proof of insurance at Highway 284 and Highway 212 in Cologne.

An accident was reported on the 1100 block of Hidden Creek Boulevard in Mayer.

A fire call was made on the 9700 block of County Road 140 in Benton Township.

A drug violation was reported on the 500 block of Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Suspicious activity was reported on the 20 block of Maple Street in Waconia.

A fire call was made on the 1200 block of Highway 284 in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 300 block of Industrial Boulevard in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 8700 block of College View Drive in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported on the 6600 block of Aster Trail in Victoria.

An accident was reported at Highway 5 and Rolling Acres Road in Victoria. A snowmobile call was made at Wildcat Way and Community Drive in Waconia. An accident with a deer was reported on the 4300 block of County Road 10 in Watertown Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 25 and 102 Street in Camden Township. A missing person was reported on the 200 block of Adam Circle in Carver.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of Deer Field Road in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of Marketplace Drive in Waconia.

An accident was reported at Highway 212 and County Road 31 in Young America Township.

A Norwood Young America woman was arrested for domestic assault on the 9000 block of County Road 33 in Camden Township.

A fire call was made on the 8100 block of County Road 52 in San Francisco Township.

An accident was reported on the 5800 block of County Road 10 in Watertown Township.

A boat and water call was made on Lake Waconia in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of Deer Field Road in Watertown.