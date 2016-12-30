Central wrestling battles through tough stretch

Wallace Michels picked up the lone win for Central against Scott West at home on Thursday, a 21-5 tech fall at the 5:18 mark in the third period. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

Central wrestling battled through a tough stretch last week, dropping a pair of duals to Minnesota River Conference foes in advance of the holiday break.

The Raiders lost to Tri-City United on the road on Tuesday, 51-13, before falling to Scott West at home on Thursday, 72-5.

Tri-City United

Central opened last week with a 51-13 road loss to Tri-City United.

With a relatively full lineup active for both teams, the Titans did win forfeits at 106 and 182.

Including the forfeit at 106, TCU won the first four matches of the night with Jared Kleindl losing a 4-2 decision at 126 to Adam Fredrickson.

Central’s Peter Barth secured a 17-2 tech fall win over Jack Paggen at 132, before Eddie Mendoza lost a 5-2 decision at 138 to Brandon Balma. The Titans added a win by pin at 145, before Wallace Michels for the Raiders won by a 17-1 tech fall over Jack Hiller at 152.

Joe Hennen then lost a 11-9 decision at 160 to Zach Mikel, and TCU won the next three matches by a forfeit and two pins.

In one of the thrilling matches of the night according to head coach Darrin Fox, Sam Meeker scored a late escape to win 2-1 over Ezra Medellin. Meeker lost to Medellin by a tech fall in a JV match last year.

“Last year the tech fall was pretty ugly, but in talking with coaches, I said I think Sam can turn the match around because of his effort,” said Fox. “He’s a bigger kid this year, a little stronger, but a year of experience can do wonders.”

Nick Forner then lost a 5-2 decision at heavy weight to round out the night.

Scott West

With several open positions and just seven contested matches against a perennial power, Central knew defeating Scott West would be a challenge at home on Thursday.

The end result was predictable with a 72-5 loss, yet Central head coach Darrin Fox saw plenty of positives in that his team wasn’t afraid of the opposition, despite their credentials of being the third ranked team in Class AA by The Guillotine.

“Our kids competed,” said Fox. “Five or six years ago we were rolling over and that was it.”

Scott West opened the match with three straight forfeits and Jared Kleindl then lost by fall in 1:04 at 126 to fall behind 24-0.

The next few matches were competitive as the next two matches wwent the distance as Joash Lord lost a 25-9 tech fall at 132, Peter Barth lost a 17-6 major decision at 138.

Eddie Mendoza then lost a 17-2 tech fall with 29.3 seconds left in the third period at 145.

“He’s still going for points at the end,” said Fox. “He takes a shot and gives up a takedown, but at least he is going for points… The good kids we are going to have to rely on in January and February have to be offensive and really push the pace and try to score.”

Wallace Michels picked up the lone win for Central at 152, earning a 21-5 tech fall with 42 seconds left in the third period to put Central on the board as they trailed 37-5.

Joe Hennen followed with a 13-2 major decision loss at 160, before Scott West picked up three straight forfeits to go up 60-5.

In the final contested match of the night, Sam Meeker battled his opponent before getting pinned in the third period at 5:12 and Scott West closed the contest out with a forfeit at heavyweight.

Fox added that the packed gym with fans on both sides, complete with elementary and JV matches made for a fun environment.

“This night was fun,” said Fox, highlighting that Scott West had plenty of passionate fans along as well. “It’s a big deal for us because we want to get our youth kids involved on nights like this just to keep them seeing what the end result of it is with the big nights and the big matches.”

Fox added that his team is continually improving their technique and conditioning as they are putting in the work.

“Our effort in the practice room and our effort in matches continues to improve,” he said, noting that not having a full lineup at this point of the season is occuring for a variety of reasons. “I hope that everybody realizes how important every piece of our puzzle is.”

Next Up

After a substantial holiday break, the Raiders will take on Sibley East on the road on Jan. 5 before hosting their annual invitational on Jan. 7 with Eden Valley-Watkins, Litchfield, Minnehaha/DeLaSalle, New Ulm, Sibley East, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

“I think it’s important for the kids to recharge a bit because once we hit January it is going to be something where we need to start pushing ourselves,” said Fox, eager for a full lineup. “I like our team if we get everybody in the right spots.”

They then host LeSueur-Henderson on Jan. 12 before traveling to Glencoe-Silver Lake for a triangular with Lester Prairie on Jan. 13. Making up for missed matches at Kenyon Wanamingo, the Raiders added a quad to the schedule at Lake Crystal with St. James and New Richland HEG on Jan. 19.

