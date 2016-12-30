Marie “Snip” A. Steinberger

Marie ‘Snip’ Steinberger, age 92, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday December 28, 2016 at Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice House in Chaska.

Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria with Father Bob White as celebrant of the Mass; visitation Monday January 2, 2016 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the Mass at the church; interment will take place at a later date at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery.

Marie was born on June 30, 1924 in Mound the daughter of Charles and Myrtle (Koehler) Whittaker. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound. On August 3, 1943 Marie was united in marriage to George Steinberger at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound.

Marie was active throughout her life and participated in bowling and golf leagues. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Twins, the Wild, and all of the Minnesota teams. One of her hobbies was bird watching, and she always kept her feeders full for the birds (not the squirrels). Marie was also civically engaged and served as a poll clerk on election days. As a housecleaner, she was fortunate to work for many great families.

Marie loved to host large gatherings of family and friends at her house for card parties or to celebrate birthdays, special events, and Christmas. Her family has fond memories of spending time together at the lake in the summer and the grandchildren looked forward to warming up in the house after a fun time sledding down the big hill in the winter. Marie was a strong woman who was fiercely independent until her last days. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband George “Todd” Steinberger; parents Charles and Myrtle Whittaker; sisters Estella Lukoskie, Irene Gelhaye, Jane Cranston, Kay Andrews; and brother Dale Whittaker.

Marie is survived by her loving family: daughters Dona (Tom) Ebert of St. Bonifacius, Diane (LeRoy) Pfarr of Le Sueur; son Tom (Dorothy) Steinberger of Minnetonka; grandchildren Annette (Doug) Steinborn, Chris (Niki) Ebert, Randy (Melissa) Ebert, Amy Jo (Chris) Petersen, Mark (Christina) Ebert, Rosie (Scott) Baker, Shannon (Jon) Thompson, Pam (Kevin) Altendorf, Theresa (Derick) Oswald, Peter (Stacy) Pfarr, Rachel (Aaron) Widiker, Todd (Jackie) Steinberger, Trisha (Robert) Ouverson; 27 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sister Charles (Gladys) Whittaker of Waconia, Russ (Winnie) Whittaker of Waconia; sister Roch Whittaker BVM of Aberdeen, SD, Frank (Myrene) Whittaker of Waconia, Bob (Karen) Whittaker of Mound, James Whittaker (Al Chagoya) of San Antonio, TX, Dick (Merry) Whittaker of New Germany; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law James Cranston of Akeley, Lowell Andrews of Arlington, TX, Florence Sauerbrey of Apple Valley; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers are Marie’s grandchildren.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.