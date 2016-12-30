Marsh Lake Road group issues plea to commissioners

A housing development is decorated for the holidays with Marsh Lake Road behind it. Residents are concerned about the future plans for Marsh Lake Road and whether it should be turned into a thoroughfare to Waconia. (Melissa Priebe/Carver County News)

Local citizens express frustration with plans to deepen and expand

residential roadway in Laketown Township

By Melissa Priebe

Some residents are going to great lengths to oppose the expansion of the road where they live on the south edge of Laketown Township.

The Marsh Lake Road group formed in response to plans by the City of Victoria and Carver County to develop Marsh Lake Road to the west. In December, they brought their concerns forward to the Carver County Board.

Marsh Lake Road lies on the border of Victoria to the north and Chaska to the south. It’s an east to west road, located about halfway between Highway 5 and Engler Boulevard, that becomes Pioneer Trail to the east.

“This road should only be a local street that serves the local residential traffic that’s leaving and returning to the area from either Highway 5 or County Road 10 via 43 or 11,” said Jeremy Rock, during a meeting of the Carver County Board.

In March, the Victoria City Council approved a Joint Powers Agreement with Carver County to authorize SRF Consulting Group to complete preliminary design services regarding Marsh Lake Road.

According to a letter addressed by the City of Victoria to property owners on Nov. 17, 2016, Marsh Lake Road is planned to become a County Road (extension of County Road 14 – Pioneer Trail) in accordance with both the City of Victoria and Carver County Comprehensive Plans.

The letter, which invited residents to a meeting on Dec. 1, went on to say, “The current condition of the roadway is not designed to accommodate increasing traffic that is anticipated as Carver County continues to grow. The corridor must be upgraded with a new roadway to accommodate traffic, including construction of a new trail along the north side. The City has retained SRF Consulting Group, Inc. to complete preliminary design for the new roadway and trail. Proposed roadway width, character, location and access points will be available for review at the meeting. Construction could occur as soon as 2018.”

During the special meeting of the Carver County Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Rock presented the concerns of the Marsh Lake Road group to the commissioners. He began by distributing documents to the commissioners with maps and information from the affected residents.

“As a representative of the Marsh Lake Road group, I want to request some assistance from the board of commissioners, to give our residents more of a voice in the process in planning and designing this road,” said Rock. “We love our area, of course, and we know that other people love it, and want to live there, and desire to join us in our peaceful, safe, quiet setting.”

He said there was a desire to transform the road into a thoroughfare to Waconia, even as three new residential developments are being built in the area. However, the residents of Marsh Lake Road are opposed to the project. He read from a set of notes from a meeting in early December of the resident group.

“We support the sensible development of our area, in a way that continues our peaceful enjoyment of our properties, and in a way that ensures the continued safety of our children and our families,” said Rock. “We have some concerns about how the road project is moving forward, not just in the basic design features and the routing of the road, but in the overall concept for the future of this public roadway.”

Rock said residents, while they had tried to follow the progress of the plans for the roadway, were hearing conflicting reports from officials of local governments.

“According to the county, the city staff is taking a lead in this project,” Rock said, “but according to some responses from city staff, the county is planning this road as a future thoroughfare to Waconia, and pushing for a very wide right-of-way acquisition to prepare for a four-lane future development as a divided or undivided highway expansion.”

He said the residents had received inconsistent responses to their questions and, despite their efforts to stay informed, they were left out of communications meetings regarding the project.

“Additionally, we seem to be missing some notifications of communications meetings on some of the recent proposals and discussions, not only for this road, but for nearby development proposals that could affect the roadway and its use – not to mention the wetlands and Marsh Lake itself.”

Representing the Marsh Lake Road group, Rock presented three concerns to the county board.

First, he said the plan for the road appears to have changed from what was outlined int he 2010 Comprehensive Plan. Secondly, he said the extra roadway would be “redundant” for the county, because of east-to-west traffic that is carried by Highway 5 to the north and east-to-west traffic that is carried by Engler Boulevard to the south. Finally, he pointed out that the section of Marsh Lake Road in question is only one mile north of the existing County Road 10 or Engler Boulevard.

A map shows that Piersons Lake sits directly to the west of Marsh Lake Road.

“It would be like building a highway to nowhere,” said Rock, “because traffic would only be residential commuters in our immediate area of Marsh Lake Road that need to eventually reach County Road 10 or (Highway) 212.”

He said the residents would like to be involved in the planning for the project.

“We would simply like an opportunity to speak in more detail about this road and its future, so that our county and our city can make the best possible decisions about the future as well,” said Rock. “It appears that the city is pushing it larger and larger, which may not be appropriate to use our current tax dollars in our budgets for something that may not bee needed for 30,40, 50 years.”

The county commissioners responded by saying they would take a look at the project.

“So noted,” said Commissioner James Ische. He said he would make sure the county highway engineer is informed of the concerns. “We’ll have to digest this a bit, probably visit with the city and get a little better handle on just exactly what is being proposed and go from there.”

