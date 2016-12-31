Central School Board approves 2017 budget, levy

A chart shows the relatively consistent levy for Central School District since 2010. (Submitted Illustration)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

With several required projects and cost increases, District 108 Central School Board members adopted a 2017 budget and tax levy during their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 22.

The overall property tax levy was set at $2,599,431.42, including a $1,444,607,71 general fund levy incorporating an overall increase of $146,200.22 or 5.9 percent. The general fund levy increases $98,375.51, or 7.3 percent.

The primary reason for the increase to the general fund are student numbers, which have continued to rise as student totals were 972 in 2014, 975 in 2015 and 1,010 in 2016.

The 5.9 percent marked a significant decrease from the preliminary levy of 11.3 percent, primarily as a result of delay in the 1962 old gym floor project that was discussed earlier this month.

Corlett had said the district will recover about $140,000 in funds that were going towards health and safety payments next year, part of which could go towards the gym floor.

Overall, with regards to the fiscal year 2017 budget, revenues are expected at $12,120,174 with expenditures at $12,007,462.

The amount of the tax levy that homeowners will see depends on home values and property values, but will continue to follow recent trends.

“Our total dollars are not a lot different, but a little more of it is coming out of taxpayer’s pocket than the state’s pocket because of property values,” said Corlett.

The overall levy certification has remained fairly consistent since fiscal year 2010.

“For the last seven or eight years since we’ve done our projects, we’ve stayed pretty steady,” said Corlett.

In their updates, Elementary Principal Michael Daugs shared that preparation for kindgergarten registration is well underway and Middle School Principal Ron Erpenbach shared that attendance was packed for the winter concerts and MCA practice tests will start the second week after the holiday break.

Representing student council, Kellen Erpenbach and Kali Grimm shared that students were involved with taking pictures with Santa at Central Elementary and raised $115 that will go to support families in need.

School Board members congratulated Molly Miller for being named Central High School Senior of the Month as well as the fifth-grade band, Middle School band, High School band and choirs for their recent concerts. They also accepted donations of $459.46 from Microsoft to the band and $400 from NYA Lions Club to Title I Family Night.

School Board members also held a very general discussion on gym safety concerns as it relates to putting in railings in the gym bleachers, saying a potential project would be very costly because they are currently grandfathered into safety regulations.

The District 108 Central School Board will next meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Cologne.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.