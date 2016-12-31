Council reviews aid plan, tables senior housing discussion

Two economic development initiatives planned, while Prairie River project is pushed to new year

By Melissa Priebe

Two new programs will provide relief to Watertown residents looking to repair or update their homes in 2017, according to a discussion at the Watertown City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

After a meeting of the Watertown Economic Development Authority on Dec. 1, two city council members gave updates to the city council. Lindsay Guetzkow introduced an initiative called Housing Rehabilitation Emergency Loan Program, and Deborah Everson introduced a plan to aid homeowners in updating their houses for senior citizens.

“We talked about two programs,” said Guetzkow, who serves as a liaison to the EDA. “The first program that we’re looking at launching as an EDA in our community in 2017 is the Housing Rehab Emergency Loan Program. Staff are working to draw up documents and to move the process forward so that we can make this program available, certainly by mid-year.”

“For households that earned up to 80 percent of the average median income for Carver County, they will be eligible to receive a low-interest loan with a 1 percent interest rate and a 10-year term, for up to $10,000 for any type of emergency repairs that are needed for life safety, such as if a furnace goes out.”

City Administrator Shane Fineran confirmed the timing of the program, saying he was confident that it would be ready by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

“The Carver County Development Authority will be administering this program, so we’ll be working with them to make this resource available to our residents,” said Guetzkow. “By April, this will be out there for our residents to take advantage of.”

Everson said another initiative from the local Economic Development Authority will seek to address housing concerns regarding elderly residents who want to keep living in Watertown, but need accommodations within their homes.

“The other half of the EDA meeting, we discussed what we call Watertown for Life,” said Everson. “One of the things we’re working on is making homes accessible and livable for older residents.”

This initiative would give residents of Watertown financial relief should they decide modify their homes in order to make them more accessible. Funding would be available for renovation projects that qualify under the EDA terms.

“The home needs to be 35 years or older,” said Everson. “It’s a grant up to 10 percent of the project, with costs covering up to $5,000 total.”

Everson said this grant program would be administered through the City of Watertown, and it would be one of several initiatives the city council is considering to accommodate aging residents.

“There’s a lot of good things to promote just reinvesting into the homes, creating some updates for our aging housing stock,” said Everson. “I think it will be a good program for 2017.”

Tabled during the meeting of the Watertown City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 13, was an agenda item concerning the Prairie River Senior Care Site. City officials have been working to redevelop the southern side of downtown Watertown for years, after a master redevelopment plan to include senior-focused rental property was included in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.

Initially, the plans called for an extension of Lewis Avenue South, sewer and water utilities, storm water runoff mitigation, 58 units of new senior housing and about 3,000 square feet of new commercial and retail space. A Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the project was approved in 2012, and the City of Watertown then entered into negotiations with the developer. Although the project was delayed for many reason, city council members said the developer is almost ready to move forward.

“We’ve been negotiating very heavily on that for the last three months, or four months,” said Mayor Steve Washburn. “It’s been very intense negotiations.”

Washburn said he anticipates that the project will be one of the first items to appear on the Watertown City Council agenda in 2017.

“We are led to believe that the developer is on the one-yard line, so they’re working on doing all the final stuff that they have to do,” said Washburn. “The timing just wasn’t quite right, so we’re expecting that in early 2017.”

Washburn expressed confidence that the project will move forward, and the Prairie River Senior Care Site could start to become a reality next year.

