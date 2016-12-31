Tesch leads swimmers at St. Louis Park

The Watertown-Mayer/Waconia/Delano boys swimming and diving team took on St. Louis Park Dec. 20, falling 52-39.

The Royal’s Wyatt Tesch posted the lone win, racing to a first-place finish in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 0.38 seconds.

WMWD finished second three of the first four events. The Royals 200 medley relay team of John Kenison, Jack Heun, Bryce Borland and Tesch turned in a final time of 1:54.16. Kenison them raced to second-pace time of 2:00.91 in the 200 freestyle and Tesch touched the wall at 24.87 in the 50 freestyle.

The Royals also posted a several third place finishes early on. Adam Bartell placed third in the 200 IM (2:24.54), Colby Kern was third in the 100 butterfly (1:06.83), Kenison took third in the 100 freestyle (52.77) and Borland finished third in the 500 (6:20.02).

WMWD then finished the meet with the first-place finish from Tesch and a trio of second-place times.

In the 200 relay, Per Anderson, Joey Coyle, Bartell and Kern posted a time of 1:46.95. In the 400 relay, Tesch, Kern, Borland and Kenison posted the second fastest time with 3:45.83. And in the 100 breaststroke, Heun and Bartell raced to the second and third fastest finishes with times of 1:13.20 and 1:15.10.