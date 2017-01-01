Cologne Council OK’s budget, mulls Fritz Field

by Adam Gruenewald

Seeking to afford necessary items but also not inhibit potential growth, Cologne council adopted the 2017 budget and property tax levy on Monday, Dec. 19.

The overall property tax levy was set at $1,176,349, including $715,192 general fund levy incorporating an overall $63,349, or 5.7 percent, increase according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson.

Notably, Dickson highlighted that the tax rate is expected to reduce for the third straight year, this year by 1.433 percent, so taxes will go down.

“Doing that will cover the general fund budget including the fire department increase,” said Dickson.

The 5.7 percent marked a significant decrease from the preliminary levy of 10 percent.

“It’s come down quite a bit,” said Dickson. “It’s covering everything we need.”

The project budget and corresponding property tax levy will incorporate a variety of expenses including the replacement of a 1997 pickup truck, continuation of mill and overlay road project and the increase of the Cologne Fire Department pension that was approved in October.

Overall general fund revenues, which incorporate 57.3 percent revenue from property taxes, as well as expenditures are expected to be $1,248,223.

“We’ve done a good job of budgeting as closely as what we need to spend versus what we’re taking in,” said Dickson. “We’re keeping spending below that number and we’re on pace to do that again.”

Looking ahead, Dickson said that the city needs to stay on top of a capital improvement plan and also look at a 5-year financial plan as it relates to future projects.

“We need to increase it, we can but so far we don’t need to,” said Dickson.

In a related item, council members also approved a fee schedule for 2017 that included a variety of rental fee increase as well as the increase in water access charges from $2,750 to $3,000, that would decrease the $12 base charge approved in August to $11.53 for residents.

As reported at the time, the water rate plan for the water treatment plant approved then, which would go into effect in 2017, includes both fixed fee and variable fee changes.

“We’re competitive with our water access rates in the county,” said Dickson, adding the city would remain competitive up to $4,000. “We’re a good 1,200 the next city in our county.”

Jeff McInnis outlined the dilemma for council as they remain continually focused on encouraging growth.

“We’re really trying to spur growth and every little bit of marketability can help us,” said McInnis. “We can market that (WAC fees) are far under and it’s less costly to build… I can’t see jacking it up $1,000.”

In other news, council members revisited the unpaid bills for the Fritz Field dugouts project, holding firm after considerable discussion that no additional city funds would be spent.

Darrin Good and Craig Pexa of the ball team and council members ended up reaching an agreement that would extend a portion of an expected Jan. 1 light payment to Sept. 1. Of the $22,500 payment, the last and final for a light project approved in 2013, $8,679.50 will be deferred to the later date.

Good, the baseball association’s treasurer, explained that the dugout project’s total cost was $21,442.00, and $10,000 was received from the Twins Community Fund and the Cologne Fire Department Association donated $2,762.50, so there remained $8,679.50 in unpaid bills.

In addition to higher material costs, the baseball association also added extra concrete to each dugout, a soon to be installed safety fence and extra steps which totaled $5,100.

Pexa underscored the importance of the safety improvements, saying that one dugout would fall over in less than a year.

“Our baseball team has done more than it’s share,” he said, crediting both the city staff and the baseball association for their work on making Fritz Field what it is and has other projects in mind for the future. “Maybe we didn’t put our eggs in a row, but don’t shut us off because of this project… The baseball association has done its fair share and will continue to do it’s fair share.”

In their discussion Mayor Scott Williams and council members retained their opinion that they didn’t expect the city to pay anything towards the project, especially given the timing.

“We’re being held hostage,” said Williams. “You’re coming to us saying you went over your budget and we need this money… Right now, I’m not paying for any part of that project.”

Council member Jeff McInnis agreed.

“No one had any idea of paying for things above and beyond,” he said, adding if the extra improvements we’re brought to council prior he might have had a different opinion. “We’re just blindsided.”

In the end, Good and Pexa said the baseball association could continue to make their payments as council members, including Kyle Evenski, expect them to.

“It’s not that we can’t, we will,” said Pexa.

“If that’s what it comes to, we know you will too,” said Evenski. “You’ve been up to par with everything that you have done.”

Pexa and council members also discussed the use of the field and the lights with council members discussing estimated costs for turning on the lights and requesting that Pexa submit a schedule of games held at night, especially as it relates to visiting teams other than the Cologne Hollanders and youth and high school teams from the Central School District.

In other news, council members also approved contracts with Bolton and Menk for engineering and Eide Bailly for auditing services, OK’d fire service agreements for Hancock and Benton townships with tentative approval on Dahlgren Township, reviewed the 2017 holiday and city meetings schedule and discussed options for ticketing and potential towing as it relates to winter weather.

Residents are reminded that according to city code, Chapter 71-04, “No person shall park or leave standing any vehicle on any public street in the City of Cologne after a snowfall of two inches or more in depth until after the snow from the street has been removed or plowed to the curb or other street boundaries. Any vehicle left standing or parked under those conditions may be removed as hereinafter provided.”

The Cologne City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at which time they are expected to swear in new mayor Matt Lein and council members incumbent Don Meyer and newcomer Sarah Bruss. Mayor Scott Williams and council member Jeff McInnis are outgoing.

