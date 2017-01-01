LTE: Care packages well received by troops

Editor’s Note: The following letter from Chaplain Charles E. Mallory was forwarded to the newspaper by Watertown-Mayer Community Education Director Rachel Bender. Mallory’s letter was in response to the district’s Make A Difference Day initiative, which sent care packages to troops overseas.

Ms. Bender, greetings from Baghdad, Iraq,

My name is Charles Mallory, and I am an Army Chaplain serving with the First Infantry Division in Iraq and Kuwait. I just received the awesome care package from you and the wonderful residents of Watertown and Mayer. As I read the yellow insert put inside, I was quite amazed at all the dedication and service that went in to making all this possible. This was truly a community event and was well received.

You can rest assured that all the contents will be distributed throughout our work areas to help boost morale. It is amazing how many lives you touch with each gift and how many countries from around the world were blessed by your efforts. We are a coalition force here, so you were able to bring a smile and much needed encouragement to Soldiers and Airmen of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Norway, Denmark, Germany and Iraq (just to name a few) who frequent our offices and work areas. You’ve truly touched the hearts of hundreds from many nations.

We are so glad to have made the connection with you through my sister-in-law, Ms. Michelle Hess, who also works within your school system. It truly amazes me how we can all connect together from great distances.

Please accept my heart-felt words of gratitude and thanksgiving for all the effort, hard work, time, and dedication towards getting all this put together for us. We are humbled by your thoughts to consider us for such wonderful gifts.

Blessings,

Charles E. Mallory

Chaplain

1ID – DHHB

UNION III, Iraq