Wildcats bounce back with strong defense

The Waconia boys basketball team dug itself a hole early against St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 20, but rallied in the second half to force overtime.

“St. Michael shot the ball really well in the first half and we didn’t have too many answers for that,” coach Pat Hayes said. “But our players fought back and sent it into overtime.”

The Wildcats allowed 41 points in the first half, putting them down 12 going into the second frame. The defense picked up in the second half, leading to a rally that was capped off by a 10 foot jumper at the buzzer from Dillon Whittaker that sent the game into extra time. St. Michael-Albertville went on to win 75-68, yet the ‘Cats showed a fighting spirit to come back with a chance to win.

“We have competitive players,” Hayes said. “Our guys are resilient and they know that they can’t do it alone.”

The balance of the Wildcats was again on display as the leading scorers continued to change with the latest game.

“Balance is good for us – you don’t have to rely on one or two scorers,” Hayes said. “The problem is, you hope that two or three guys aren’t having an off night.”

Whittaker led the way with 21 points, followed closely by Charlie Gove with 20. Derek Feltmann also reached double figures, scoring 12 points. PJ Hayes added nine, while Ryan Biehn and Nick Fulford each had three.

Fulford was a force on the glass, hauling in 12 rebound, four of which were on offense. Gove led the team in assists with five.

WHS 59 Holy Angels 38

The Wildcats looked to rebound from the loss at STMA by playing tough defense against Holy Angels. The ‘Cats did just that, limiting the opposition to only 14 first half points.

“The biggest statement in that game was our defense,” Pat Hayes said. “Our guys are determined and competitive and will keep fighting as a team.”

Waconia shot better than 55 percent from the field in the win as the defensive intensity fed into the success of the offense. Fulford led the ‘Cats with 13 points, followed by PJ Hayes (11), Whittaker (11), Gove (8), Feltmann (7), Sam Nelson (5), Biehn (2) and Ben Hester (2).

The Wildcats hauled in 38 rebounds, led by Fulford’s seven. PJ Hayes and Gove each had six.

Waconia heads into the break with a 4-3 record looking to get the remainder of the roster healthy. The ‘Cats haven’t played with a completely full roster as of yet, though players have stepped up to give the Wildcats a winning record during the first stretch of the season.

“The players that have filled the void have done a good job,” Pat Hayes said. “And that’s not always easy.”