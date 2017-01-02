Crusaders win three heading into break

< >

The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team heads into the break on a hot streak, winning all three games in the final week of play before the Christmas break. The Crusaders moved to 4-0 in conference play with a 65-41 win over Belle Plaine Dec. 20, then defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 75-45 and Eden Valley-Watkins 79-65 in a shot clock tournament Dec. 22-23.

MLHS 65 Belle Plaine 41

The Crusaders built an early 20 point lead against the Tigers, cruising to a convincing victory over the Minnesota Conference foe.

With such a long season ahead, Mayer Lutheran was able to give some players rest while allowing younger players to step in and play big minutes.

The Crusaders won in all phases of the game, shooting 43 percent on 21 assists, out-rebounding the Tigers by 12 and forcing 25 turnovers.

Mya Chmielewski and Maddy Hucky led the scoring effort, tallying 19 and 17 respectively. Also scoring for Mayer Lutheran was Olivia Quiram (8), Emilee Gustin (7), Symone Jopp (5), Kate Strehlke (4), Sophie Flucas (3) and Paige Strehlke (2).

Gustin picked up seven assists, Chmielewski had four and Jopp had three. Gustin and Chmielewski also led the team in steals with four apiece.

MLHS 75 ML-WR 45

Mayer Lutheran built another lead early when facing Moose Lake-Willow River Dec. 22, taking a 28 point lead into the halftime break.

Playing with a 35 second shot clock had little effect on the Crusaders, as Mayer Lutheran continued to push the pace and shot at a high rate.

“Our goal is to get up and down the floor anyway,” coach Kris Gustin said.

The Crusaders shot nearly 50 percent from the floor (31/65) while forcing 39 turnovers.

Mayer Lutheran picked up 24 steals, including 10 from Hucky. Chmielewski and Nicole Klaustermeier each had four, while Strehlke and Emilee Gustin had two apiece.

Chmielewski was unstoppable on offense, scoring 25 points on 10/12 shooting. Chmielewski also shot well against Belle Plaine 2 days prior, shooting nine for 11 in the win.

“She shot really well this week,” said Kris Gustin.

Hucky’s 15 points gave her a double-double, going along with 10 steals.

Strehlke nearly recorded a double-double, hauling in 10 rebounds and seven points.

Also scoring for Mayer Lutheran was Klaustermeier (9), Flucas (6), Quiram (5), Emilee Gustin (4), Jopp (2) and Katelyn Shipler.

MLHS 79 EV-W 65

The Crusaders ended the week 3-0 with a win over Eden Valley-Watkins in the championship game of the shot clock tournament.

“Eden Valley-Watkins was a really athletic team . . . that was a good win for us,” Kris Gustin said.

Once again, the shot clock did little to affect Mayer Lutheran as the Crusaders shot 55 percent from the field (and 55 percent from beyond the arc) on the way to 79 points.

“We were able to score fairly well,” Kris Gustin said.

Four Crusaders reached double figures in the win, with Hucky scoring 22, Emilee Gustin tallying 19, Chmielewski picking up 16 and Klaustermeier recording 10.

Hucky and Emilee Gustin were dialed in from three point land, shooting 4/6 and 5/6 from deep. Gustin’s three point performance help elevate her in the history books as she moved in to the number one spot for career threes. With her second three-pointer of the game, Gustin passed Brenna Larsen (116 career three-pointers) for most in Crusader history.

In the win, Mayer Lutheran distributed the ball well with 20 assists. Chmielewski led the way with seven, followed by Klaustermeier (4), Emilee Gustin (3), Hucky (3), Kate Strehlke (2) and Shipler (1).

Flucas led the effort on the glass with eight rebounds.