Kurious Kids preschool sets the foundation for learning

Kurious Kids preschool students in Theresa Johnson’s class perform selections from their recent Christmas musical. Pictured are, front row: Faith Darland-Engfer. Back row: Oliva Grams, Kelsey Cebulla, Wyatt Wroge, Gracelynn Elgren and Jayden Glander. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

With thoughts of a new year and new beginnings on the minds of the community, Kurious Kids preschool is certainly setting kids up for a bright future in NYA.

Just prior to the holiday break on a recent Wednesday morning, students in the three preschool classes housed at Central Elementary, were engaged in a variety of morning activities.

Students in Tammy Poppler’s class were listening as she read “Click, Clack, Ho! Ho! Ho!” by Doreen Cronin, students in Theresa Johnson’s class were performing selections from their recent Christmas musical and students in Melissa Schaaf and Lisa Maschino’s class were enjoying playtime before settling in to sing a welcome song, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, take attendance before settling in for some hot cocoa. Similar activities were no doubt taking place at the Cologne site with teacher Betsy Pysick.

The activities were certainly part of the learning and education model of Kurious Kids preschool, according to 19-year Community Education Director Julie Kuenzel.

“It’s how we teach here, through songs and movement and that type of stuff,” she said.

Started 21 years ago, Kurious Kids preschool began with one 4-year-old and one 3-year-old class in NYA and have since expanded to 10 different sections with a mix of morning and afternoon sessions teaching 125 to 130 students a year. District 108 Community Education also runs Early Childhood and Early Childcare learning as well.

The education model certainly puts kids first and Kuenzel also highlighted themes of “Our Community and Community Helpers” that involves various members of the community with the education process.

“In Kurious Kids Preschool students don’t just learn about different things,” said Kuenzel in a letter. “They are given the opportunity to live it out through play and exploration so that they get the true and full understanding of that theme.”

Individual classrooms also make use of several different types of learning areas and transitions, like the students in Melissa Schaaf’s and Lisa Maschino’s class moving from activity to activity. Students also enjoy activities like book reading, music integration and art centers to explore creativity, Kuenzel added.

Notably, the recent addition of Children of Tomorrow at the old Kurious Kids site has changed the look of local education, but Kuenzel, as she has told others, said the overall community will benefit.

“We’re thankful for them being here,” said Kuenzel. “There’s not enough infant childcare here and our childcare that we have is full. To have something that is an addition is a great for everybody.”

Kuenzel added that Kurious Kids is positioned well for the future with adequate space in their wing at Central Elementary that they moved into once the expansion finished two years ago.

“It would be nice to have more space but then we would also have to have more staff,” said Kuenzel. “We like the size of our program right now.”

Open house and registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at Central Elementary School for both the NYA and Cologne site. At the open house, people can meet staff, see the site, receive additional information about programming and sign up for the 2017-18 school year.

