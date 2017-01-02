St. Boni residents concerned with traffic

By Lorrie Ham

For the Patriot

Residents of Wildwood Avenue in St. Bonifacius will have an opportunity to voice their concerns about traffic in their neighborhood at a workshop meeting with the city council on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.

In his report to the council at the December 7 meeting, Sgt. Mike Kokesh of the Minnetrista Department of Public Safety relayed the results of a three-day traffic count that was conducted in early December. Kokesh said the radar sign was positioned for eastbound traffic at the Highway 7 end of Wildwood. “Unfortunately it was a poor position for the sign as people are just coming off of Highway 7 at that location,” he said.

Kokesh reported an average of 220 to 230 cars during an 11-hour period from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the three days. The highest speed recorded was 32 miles per hour. “We’ve gotten lots of complaints of speeders,” said Kokesh. “Some of it is perception rather than reality.”

The police report segued into the next topic, which was a continued discussion on the Wildwood Avenue traffic. Residents had expressed a desire to close the west end of Wildwood Avenue at the intersection of Highway 7. The Minnetrista Public Safety Department has recommended against closing the road off due to public safety issues.

Resident Dave Segner addressed the council about the number of vehicles who use Wildwood Avenue daily as a shortcut to County Road 92. Although slow-down measures such as speed bumps have been discussed, Segner said anything short of closing the Highway 7 end of the road is like “putting a bandage on the problem” which he said will continue to grow. Segner said the two options are either closing the road to all vehicles or making it accessible to emergency vehicles only as needed.

Citing what he called a similar situation on Glacier Road within the city, Segner said the residents of Wildwood are only asking for the same consideration as the residents of Glacier Road.

Acknowledging that people resist change, Segner said, “Closing the road would require strength and courage on your part, but it would be the right thing to do.” The council’s first priority should be the safety of residents on Wildwood Avenue, not the convenience of residents of nearby communities or Highway 7 commuter traffic, he added.

In discussion on the matter, the council agreed that a more thorough traffic count should be conducted. “We know there is lots of traffic and that people are concerned about both the speed and the amount of traffic,” said acting mayor Shawn Ruotsinoja. “However, not everyone I have talked to wants to have the road closed.”

Ruotsinoja said that Mayor Rick Weible had recommended a study group to let neighbors share ideas and to come up with some options. Councilmember Bob Smestad said that since the entire population pays taxes in town, everyone should have a voice. Councilmember Mary Bishop agreed and felt that anyone who has an interest should be invited to attend a meeting on the subject.

In order to provide notice to anyone who is interested in attending, the council decided to set a workshop for February 8 to discuss options for dealing with the traffic situation. By consensus, the council also authorized the police department to place a radar sign midway on Wildwood for one week in each direction to measure speed and conduct traffic counts prior to the workshop.

Kokesh agreed to the traffic count and a police presence at the workshop, but reiterated that from an emergency response time perspective, his department would be “totally against” barricading the road.