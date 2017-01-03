Crusaders battle Panthers

The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team dropped a tough game at Glencoe-Silver Lake Dec. 20, falling 69-52 to the Panthers.

The size of Glencoe-Silver Lake overwhelmed the Crusaders early on, as Mayer Lutheran fell behind by 10 right out of the gate.

“Glencoe played very strong a physically with us,” coach Dan Perrel said. “Their big men played well.”

The Panthers’ effort on the offensive glass helped them build a 16 point lead going into the break, but the Crusaders settled in during the second half to keep the deficit the same.

Garrett Tjernagel tallied 11 points in the win and had strong performance on both sides of the court.

“Garrett Tjernagel played a good game overall,” Perrel said.

Cole Hagen had a strong first half, pouring in 10 of his 13 points in the opening frame.

Kobey Woolhouse added eight points and Baden Noennig tallied nine.

With exams and the first part of the season behind them, the Mayer Lutheran team looks to rest up and come out strong for the next part of the season, starting with an invitational at Annandale this week.