Girls make statement with wins over 3A, 4A schools

Jayden Fritz scored 9 of her 11 points in the first half to help spark Central in their 64-50 victory over Minneapolis South on Friday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

Despite facing tough competition in 3A New Ulm and 4A Minneapolis, Central girls’ basketball won two games and their home holiday tournament to remain undefeated at 9-0 on the season.

The Raiders opened with a 68-66 win over New Ulm on Thursday before defeating Minneapolis South 64-50 on Friday for the championship.

New Ulm had entered the game against Central undefeated at 9-0, while the Tigers were 8-2.

In the other games, South defeated Belle Plaine 78-34 in the all-Tigers matchup and Belle Plaine then lost 86-44 to New Ulm in the consolation game.

In the opening game of their holiday tournament on Thursday, Central made just enough free throws to pull out a 68-66 win over New Ulm in a matchup of undefeated teams.

The Raiders had a 15-point lead at halftime, but the Eagles came charging back to make the game close in the final minutes.

For the most part it was missed free throws for Central that allowed the comeback, but the Raiders, including Abby Mackenthun, made them down to stretch to get the victory.

Having struggled from the line prior to the final five minutes, Mackenthun made 5-of-6 and Kali Grimm made 3-of-4 during a key stretch.

“It was just taking the advice of the coach and clearing my head,” she said.

New Ulm’s Emma Bute had made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 52-50 with 6 minutes left, but the Raiders then went on a 11-1 run over the next 4 minutes.

“We definitely came out slow the second half and realized that and picked our game up a lot,” said Mackenthun.

Head coach Gary Lembcke said his team’s free throw shooting made the game interesting in the final minutes.

“We let them come out on a 12-0 run in the second half and we put pressure on ourselves,” said Lembcke. “At least we did the things we needed to do to hang on.”

Bren Fox scored inside for Central, Danielle Hogue made 1-of-2 from the line for New Ulm but Mackenthun and Grimm then had perfect trips and Bren Fox scored a putback for a 60-51 lead with about 4 minutes to go.

Abby Mackenthun who stayed aggressive all game, then drew the fifth foul on Meleah Reinhart, who led New Ulm with 24 points, and made 2-of-2 for the 62-51 lead with 3:23 remaining.

“I think our defense stepped up too,” said Lembcke. “New Ulm needed to make threes and they made threes and got back in it.”

Despite Reinhart fouling out, New Ulm didn’t relent as Central wound up needing every point they got in the final minutes as the Eagles stayed hot from the field.

The Raiders started the game well as they efficiently handled a full court press and trapping defense by New Ulm, which led to a 11-2 lead in the opening 3 minutes as Kali Grimm hit four open shots, including three layups, off the press.

Mackenthun said facing the pressure was a challenge that she and her teammates handled head on.

“It was really tough pressure but you have to learn to handle it,” said Mackenthun. “I think we did a pretty good job of doing that.”

Lembcke agreed.

“I was very pleased with the way we handled their pressure,” said Lembcke. “They got out of that. A couple of times they got steals when we kind of got lackadaisical and were dribbling and didn’t go any place.”

In a sign of things to come, Meleah Reinhart then hit a 3-pointer, one of seven 3-pointers in the game for the Eagles, but the Raiders executed on offense as Grimm took a handoff from Bren Fox and then dished to Samantha Miller for an open shot for a 13-5 lead.

Central would maintain the advantage and led 40-25 at halftime before New Ulm took advantage of missed free throws and tied the game at 47-all in the second half.

For the game, New Ulm hit seven 3-pointers compared to none for Central, yet Central hit 22-of-39 free throws, compared to 13-of-16 for New Ulm.

New Ulm 25 41 66

Central 40 28 68

New Ulm – Joey Batt 4 7-7 14, Meleah Reinhart 8 4-6 24, Emma Bute 2 0-0 6, Danielle Hogue 2 2-3 6, Morgan Eikanger 3 0-0 6, Claire Dobie 0 0-0 0, Iyanna Wieland 2 0-0 5, Carli Botten 0 0-0 0, Morgan Eikanger 2 0-0 4, TOTALS 23 13-16 66

Central – Shyann Wickenhauser 1 0-2 2, Kali Grimm 6 7-10 23, Abby Mackenthun 1 8-15 10, Samantha Miller 5 1-2 11, Bren Fox 6 3-6 15, Jayden Fritz 1 0-0 2, Anna Mackenthun 3 3-4 9, TOTALS 23 22-39 68

Three Pointers- New Ulm 7 (Reinhart 4, Bute 2, Wieland)

Central certainly made a statement in a convincing win over 4A Minneapolis South on Friday, jumping out to a big advantage and routing the Tigers, 64-50.

The Raiders left no doubt in the matchup as they went out to a 23-5 advantage in the opening 10 minutes or so.

Abby Mackenthun started the run with a pair of free throws and Bren Fox then scored the next six on an array of shots inside including a putback that made it 8-0 with 15:18 left in the game.

Head coach Gary Lembcke said he was very pleased with his team’s overall defense.

“We started out man to man and I thought we did a nice job and they starting taking the ball to the basket so we switched defenses,” said Lembcke. “It seemed like most of their points were scored on runouts, maybe when we took a bad shot on offense and didn’t get back in time.”

Mackenthun then made a layin, before South scored the next three points on a layup by Jade Hill and a free throw by Morgan Hill.

Both Morgan, a junior, and Jade, an eighth-grader, are younger sisters of current WNBA player and 2009 South graduate Tayler Hill and showed why as Morgan scored 25 points and Jade scored 13 for the Tigers.

“They didn’t get easy shots and that’s our goal on defense,” said Lembcke. “They are scorers and we want them to take as many shots as they have to and make them work really hard to earn the points that they get.”

Bren Fox then scored from the line, Kali Grimm then hit a corner 3-pointer and Fox later scored inside again for a 16-3 lead with 11:05 left in the first half.

Jayden Fritz, who scored nine of her 11 points in the first half, then scored inside before Jade Hill drove for another layup. Anna Mackenthun then made a bucket and Fritz then splashed home a triple from the right wing for the 23-5 lead.

“That gave us the confidence to keep going and keep pushing,” said Fritz. “A lot of those steals really helped us get fast breaks.”

Fritz was quick to highlight the team effort on both ends which led to her solid shooting in the first half.

“As a team we were passing pretty well and our defense translated to our offense,” said Fritz. “I thought working the ball back and forth inside and out just really helped.”

Lembcke said Fritz’ play this season continues to provide a boost for the team.

“She’s making good passes, she’s under control out there which is where she’s really improved her game,” said Lembcke. “She plays great defense too and really works hard.”

The Raiders more or less maintained the lead from there as both Jade Hill and Morgan Hill started to get going for South, but Central put away any potential comeback with a 8-0 stretch to close the half as Samantha Miller scored a putback, Grimm scored inside and Fritz capped off the run with two layups in the final 30 seconds for a 37-19 advantage.

Morgan Hill put on a show for South in the second half as she scored 19 of her 25 points after the break, but Central maintained a comfortable lead, getting several reserves playing time in the second game in as many days.

“It feels really good,” said Fritz of the holiday tournament wins. “This will help us with state rankings and everything.”

South 19 31 50

Central 37 27 64

Minneapolis South – Kiani Lockett 3 2-2 10, Jade Hill 5 3-8 13, Morgan Hill 9 6-9 25, Maisy Johnson 1 0-0 2, Rose Lutz 0 0-0 0, Maija Feriancek 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 18 11-19 50

Central – Shyann Wickenhauser 1 0-0 3, Kali Grimm 6 1-2 16, Abby Mackenthun 3 2-6 8, Samantha Miller 2 0-0 4, Bren Fox 7 4-9 18, Anna Mackenthun 2 0-0 4, Jayden Fritz 5 0-0 11, Amanda Geis 0 0-0 0, Eleigh Fritz 0 0-0 0, Emma Klaustermeier 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 26 7-17 64

Three Pointers – South 3 (Lockett 2, Morgan Hill), Central 5 (Grimm 3, Wickenhauser, Fritz)

Next Up

The Raiders (9-0, 3-0) will start 2017 with four straight road games, at Holy Family Catholic on Jan. 3, Belle Plaine on Jan. 6, GFW on Jan. 9, and rival Mayer Lutheran on Jan. 12.

“We really need to be ready,” said Lembcke, anticipating the stretch of difficult opponents.

