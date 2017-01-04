Mayer Lutheran reflects on championship season

With a young team and a daunting schedule ahead, a district championship for the Mayer Lutheran football team didn’t seem to be in the cards, yet the Crusaders didn’t let that stop them from winning the title in a nine-win season.

“The nine win season was somewhat unexpected at the beginning of the season,” coach Dean Aurich said. “The schedule included six AA and one AAA school in district play. Out seniors were great leaders and our team had a great work ethic and we played very consistently throughout the year.”

The Crusaders rode a punishing run game and a relentless defense to a successful year. Mayer Lutheran had a stable of talented running backs heading into the season, and even though they ran constantly, they rarely turned the ball over.

“During the 11 game season one stat that really stands out was the number of fumbles lost,” Aurich said. We only fumbled the ball one time the entire season. I have never coached a team before this season which had such great ball protecting skills. Our Running backs and receivers never lost a fumble.

Mayer Lutheran looked its’ best with the district title on the line. With the No. 6 ranked team in Class AA, coming to town, not many expected the Crusaders to win. Yet win they did, as Mayer Lutheran defeated Maple River 14-0 on Oct. 14.

“Our Defense did a really good job all season especially in the district championship game vs Maple River,” Aurich said. “God blessed us with a great season.”

The Crusaders refused to back down when the district favorite took to the field, bullying the Eagles at the line of scrimmage.

With the defense shutting down the opposition, the offense only needed one score, which they got in spectacular fashion. On the first play of the second drive, Mayer Lutheran found pay dirt on a 61 yard pass. Baden Noennig rolled to his right, looking for Dylan Fischer, but the pass was a little too high. The ball bounced back to Branden Carlson, who plucked the ball out of the air and got behind the defense for the score.

“I saw the ball coming, I didn’t know if it was to me or the other guy, but I just went for the ball and it happened to land in may arms,” Carlson said after the win.

Mayer Lutheran doubled down on their lead with a demoralizing drive to start the second half. The Crusaders drove 68 yards on a drive spanning 5 minutes, culminating with a 4 yard run by Matt Menth.

The win over Maple River earned the Crusaders the title of district champions, but Mayer Lutheran put in stellar performances all year. Their efforts were honored with numerous post season awards.

All District – Jeff Otterstatter, McHayl Diedrick, Mitch Johnson, Branden Carlson, Matt Menth and Kenson Boelke.

All District Honorable Mention – Baden Noennig and Brandon Jilek

KSDUZ All Area Team -Jeff Otterstatter and Matt Menth

Team awards

MVP Line – Jeff Otterstatter

MVP Offense – Branden Carlson

MVP Defense – Matt Menth and Kenson Boelke

MSP Special Teams – Mitch Thiesfeld

MIP – Matt Binstock

Christian Leader – Mitch Johnson

2017 Captains – Brock Hoese, Branden Carlson, Matt Menth and Kenson Boelke