State finds negligence led to deaths at nursing home

By Jason Schmucker

[email protected]

The Minnesota Department of Health has determined that neglect led to the deaths of two residents at a nursing home in Waconia.

Through two investigations, the department found that institutional neglect led to the death of a resident at Good Samaritan Society – Waconia and Westview Acre in February, and employee neglect led to the death of another resident in July.

In the February incident, the health department determined that the neglect occurred when the facility failed to ensure a resident’s wishes were carried out should the resident become unresponsive. According to documents from the health department, staff started CPR on a resident, but life-saving efforts were halted when a staff member misinterpreted documents related to life sustaining treatment.

According to the health department, a resident was admitted to the facility from a hospital following a short stay for respiratory issues. Upon arriving, the resident filled out a Provider Order for Life Sustaining Treatment, which indicated that the resident wanted life-saving measures performed should the resident become unresponsive.

Following a change in the resident’s condition, a nurse and law enforcement first responder began performing CPR on the resident. As the pair were re-positioning the resident to continue CPR, another nurse entered the room and directed that CPR should be discontinued based on the forms the resident had previously filled out upon admittance. When other first responders arrived and reviewed the forms, it was discovered that the resident had wanted CPR performed, but the resident was already deceased at that point and CPR was not restarted.

The health department concluded that multiple staff members at the nursing home were involved in “the decline of the resident.”

The second incident centered when a staff member did not follow a predetermined care plan for a resident, the health department reports.

According to the health department, a staff member attempted to transfer a resident to a toilet alone with a stand lift. The predetermined care plan called for two staff members to use a hydraulic powered sling lift when transferring the resident.

The health department investigation states that when the staff member tried to use the stand lift to transfer the resident to the toilet, the resident began to slip out of the stand and fellow on top of the staff member. The resident suffered a left hip fracture and an upper arm fracture in the fall and was transferred to a hospital, where the resident later died from “complications from a left femur fracture.”

The health department interviewed the staff member, who admitted to not reviewing the care plan prior to the incident.

The staff member was placed on administrative leave for three days and was required to receive “re-education related to transfers” upon returning to work.

A message seeking comment on the investigation was left with nursing home adminstration on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Despite the two incidents, the Good Samaritan Society – Waconia and Westview Acre met or exceeded state averages on its most recent report card from the health department, dated May 5, 2016. The only category where the facility fell shy of state averages was the Minnesota Clinical Quality Indicators, which pertain to a number of categories related to medical care and outcomes.