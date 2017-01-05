A.J. Sackett and Sons, Waconia Manufacturing consolidate into Sackett-Waconia

By Staff Reports

Waconia Manufacturing and A.J. Sackett and Sons have consolidated into Sackett-Waconia, according to a press release issued by Larry Taylor, Sackett-Waconia’s CEO.

The two companies have been linked since 1995, when Sackett invested in and partnered with Waconia Manufacturing.

“I take pleasure in announcing the formation of Sackett-Waconia, bringing together two great companies with a desire to serve our customers even better,” Taylor said in announcing the consolidation.

Waconia Manufacturing, founded in 1959, touts its fertilizer blend tower as its signature product – the tower has thousands of installations throughout North America, according to the company website.

A.J. Sackett and Sons, founded in 1897, is a leading force in the fertilizer industry. The company has many industry firsts under its belt – including pioneering granulation plant construction in 1953 by building a pair of granulation plants in Baltimore.

“The A.J. Sackett and Sons Company was founded in 1897, while the very foundations of the fertilizer industry were being laid,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that Sackett has always aimed at staying at the forefront of innovation in the industry – a goal that led to partnering and investing in Waconia Manufacturing.

“(Waconia Manufacturing) is perfectly located in the heart of Midwest agriculture,” Taylor said. “They have always had a reputation for high quality equipment and outstanding customer service.”

Combined, the two entities have sold equipment in all 50 states and 65 countries.

“The combination of Sackett and Waconia is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do for our customers, our employees and our industry,” Taylor said. “We bring together 180-plus years of experience, four manufacturing locations in the U.S., one in Brazil, and a highly effective sales force with significant global reach.”

Sackett-Waconia employs 200 people between their four U.S. locations in Baltimore, Waconia, Norwood Young America and Wilson, North Carolina. The company also has a location in Araxa, Brazil.