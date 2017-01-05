Boys defeat GFW then outshoot Mound Westonka in final

Logan Corlett tracks down an offensive rebound in Central’s 64-45 win over GFW on Thursday during their home holiday tournament. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Central boys’ basketball played a couple of great games this past week to win their home holiday tournament in convincing fashion.

The Raiders opened with a 64-45 over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Thursday, before defeating Mound Westonka on Friday for the championship, 71-55.

In the other games, Mound Westonka edged New Ulm 49-48 in the opener, and New Ulm defeated GFW 65-44 in the consolation game.

New Ulm

In a rematch of last year’s opening round 2AA north subsection game that Central won handedly, 77-43, the Raiders started their home holiday tournament with a convincing 64-45 win over GFW on Thursday.

Central led by 11 at halftime at 34-23, and put the game away with a 18-5 run to start the second half.

Cade Zellmann opened the half with a turnaround jumper before David Herrera hit a 3-pointer, but Central scored the next eight points.

Logan Corlett, who had taken advantage for multiple blocks, then scored for Central and Kellen Erpenbach, who finished with 18 points, scored the next six on an array of driving layups and a midrange jumper for a 44-26 lead with 15 minutes to go.

“We just kept doing what we’ve been doing, playing hard,” said Corlett. “That’s the only way we can win is play hard.”

Herrera then hit another jumper for the Thunderbirds, but Central scored the next eight on a driving hoop by Erpenbach, a putback by Reilly O’Neil, a score inside by Matthew Johnson and another hoop by O’Neil for a 52-28 advantage with under 12 minutes remaining in the game.

The Raiders then maintained a relatively comfortable lead to in the final minutes to get the victory as both teams made use of their reserves.

Head coach Tom Doyscher said the Raiders are continually finetuning their offense, while the defense has been consistent.

“It seems like we struggle to score a little bit more than we should,” said Doyscher. “We are getting good shots and I think that will come as long as we keep taking the right shots and doing the right things.”

The game started with for Central as they built a 16-8 advantage in the opening minutes behind a pair of 3-pointers from Carter Clemensen as well as solid play from Zach Stockman and Corlett inside.

“I was just trying to find everybody open and trying to play defense,” said Corlett, acknowledging the benefits from the height advantage. “It was a lot easier on the boards and I could actually block a shot without getting fouls.”

Stockman scored 10 points in the first half for Central as they built a 34-23 halftime lead.

Unlike past games where Central relied on full court pressure, the Raiders used a variety of taller lineups with Stockman and Corlett to control the boards on both ends as O’Neil and Nathan Worm played significant minutes off the bench.

“We finally were bigger than somebody else and I thought we played really well,” said Doyscher, adding that the full court press will continue to be a weapon for the team in the future.

Corlett said the efforts of the bench players helps him when he and his teammates can’t find their offense.

“It really helps me if my shot isn’t going that they can make shots,” said Corlett. “It keeps us going.”

Doyscher added that back to back games also factored into his use of the bench.

“I wanted to use the bench because we had to go back to back and it helps us get better down the line,” said Doyscher. “Worm has had a couple of good practices so I wanted to get him in there. He gives us some offense and tonight he gave us some rebounding.”

Certainly hitting their stride, Corlett said his team was ready for the second part of the season.

“I think we can be one of the best teams in the conference right now as long as we play hard every night,” said Corlett, “because otherwise, we won’t.”

GFW 23 22 45

Central 34 30 64

GFW – Martin Ortiz 1 2-4 5, Kyle Huiras 1 2-2 4, Zach Weber 4 3-4 13, Brady Roiger 1 0-0 3, David Herrerra 5 2-4 13, Miguel Munoz 0 0-0 0, Ryan Albrecht 1 0-0 3, Mitchell Schroeder 0 0-0 0, Javier Victorino 0 0-0 0, Payton Buboltz 1 1-4 4, Adam Rieke 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 10-18 45

Central – Carter Clemensen 5 0-0 12, Kellen Erpenbach 9 0-0 18, Cade Zellmann 2 0-0 4, Zach Stockman 5 0-1 10, Logan Corlett 2 0-0 4, Reily O’Neil 4 0-1 8, Nathan Worm 2 0-1 4, Matthew Johnson 1 2-2 4, Matthew Brinkman 0 0-0 0, Reed Wischnack 0 0-0 0, Mykel Conrad 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 30 2-5 64

Three Pointers- GFW 6 (Weber 2, Ortiz, Herrerra, Albrecht, Buboltz), Central 2 (Clemensen)

Mound Westonka

Rather than the lucky number 7 for Central basketball, it was the number 17 that proved to be good fortune for the Raiders in a 71-55 holiday tournament championship win over Mound Westonka.

Boosted by a 17-0 run as well as 17 first half points from Carter Clemensen, Central put away Mound Westonka in holiday tournament championship victory that featured 18 total 3-pointers.

Despite stellar early shooting from Carter Clemensen as he hit three early 3-pointers, the Raiders found themselves trailing 16-14 after a 3-pointer by Jack Kraay with under 12 minutes to go in the first half.

Then Central went a little crazy themselves as they went on a 17-0 run to put away the White Hawks.

“We just weren’t doing our regular plays right and then we started hitting shots,” said Clemensen.

Logan Corlett started the run with a bucket inside and then made a nice pass to Zach Stockman for a score. Stockman then hit a jumper to make it 18-16 with about 9 minutes left. Then the 3-pointers were falling quickly for Central as Kellen Erpenbach, Carter Clemensen and Cade Zellmann each hit from deep, Clemensen then hit a jumper and Zellmann put the finishing touches on the run with a layup for a 31-16 lead with under 5 minutes to go before the half.

Head coach Tom Doyscher said his team simply shot well for the game.

“We shot the ball pretty well tonight,” said Doyscher. “We got it out of Cade and got it out of Carter as far as shooting the ball.”

While Mound Westonka got a bucket inside from Ryan Bunker to stop the run, Clemensen made a triple from the right wing and later added another 3-pointer for good measure, his fifth of the half, as Central led 42-28 at halftime.

“Towards the end of the half I knew I was feeling hot,” said Clemensen. “We just played as a team and we all played well on defense and it just transferred to our offense.”

Both teams continued to fire from distance in the second half as back-to-back triples by Nicolas Phommahaxay and Evan Dahl cut Central’s lead to 53-38, but Cade Zellmann hit two 3-pointers inbetween a freethrow by Ryan Bunker for a 20-point lead at 59-39 with about 10 minutes to go in the game.

The Raiders then went up by as much as 26 at 69-43, before Mound Westonka was able to close the game on a 12-2 run as both teams utilized their benches.

While Erpenbach had 17 points for Central, Doyscher said his team’s balance showed as four players finished in double figures and others contributed in the 71-point outburst.

“I thought we made strides in certain ways,” said Doyscher. “Kellen didn’t score a lot and we won a ball game going away. It tells you that other people were stepping up and that’s how it going to have to be down the line.”

With the wins over the holiday tournament, Central continued their solid start to the season.

“It feels great,” said Clemensen. “All of our guys are working so hard and we want to keep going, go for the playoffs.”

MWest 28 27 55

Central 42 29 71

Mound Westonka – Nicolas Phommahaxay 4 2-2 12, Julius Orenge 3 0-0 6, Evan Dahl 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Dempsey 1 0-0 2, Jack Kraay 4 0-0 12, Dameon Jones 2 0-0 6, Marshall Boser 0 0-0 0, Ryan Bunker 1 2-4 4, Jordan Taran 1 0-0 2, Cory Hultgren 2 0-0 4, TOTALS – 21 4-6 55

Central – Carter Clemensen 7 1-2 20, Kellen Erpenbach 4 8-9 17, Cade Zellmann 5 0-2 13, Zach Stockman 2 0-0 4, Logan Corlett 4 2-2 10, Reilly O’Neil 1 0-0 2, Nathan Worm 0 0-0 0, Matthew Johnson 1 1-2 3, Reed Wischnack 0 2-4 2, Mykel Conrad 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24 14-21 71

Three Pointers – Mound Westonka 9 (Kraay 4, Phommahaxay 2, Jones 2, Evan Dahl), Central 9 (Clemensen 5, Zellmann 3, Erpenbach)

Next Up

The Raiders (6-2, 0-1) will start 2017 with a string of home games, against Legacy Christian Academy on Jan. 3, New Ulm Cathedral on Jan. 5 and Jordan on Jan. 10.

“It was a good two games for us and I’m pleased with the start,” said Doyscher. “The Minnesota River is going to be tougher than heck and we have two more games to get ready for it. Hopefully we stay on the same trajectory we’re going on right now.”

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.