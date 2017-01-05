Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF EMERGENCY

(Ex Parte) Order for
Protection by Publication
(Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd. 8)
State of Minnesota
Carver County
District Court
Judicial District: First
Court File Number: 10-FA-16-467
Case Type: Domestic Abuse
In the Matter of:
Nichole Robin Armstrong
Petitioner
vs
Jason Matthew Armstrong
Respondent
To Respondent named above:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrators office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrators office at the following address:
Carver County Justice Center, 604 East 4th Street, Chaska, MN
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for Violation of the Courts order.
Dated: December 28, 2016
By: /s/ Amy Overby
Court Administrator
Published in the
Carver County News
January 5, 2017
638218