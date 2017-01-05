Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF EMERGENCY

(Ex Parte) Order for

Protection by Publication

(Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd. 8)

State of Minnesota

Carver County

District Court

Judicial District: First

Court File Number: 10-FA-16-467

Case Type: Domestic Abuse

In the Matter of:

Nichole Robin Armstrong

Petitioner

vs

Jason Matthew Armstrong

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrators office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrators office at the following address:

Carver County Justice Center, 604 East 4th Street, Chaska, MN

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for Violation of the Courts order.

Dated: December 28, 2016

By: /s/ Amy Overby

Court Administrator

Published in the

Carver County News

January 5, 2017

638218