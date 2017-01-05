Notice of Public Hearings – COUNTY OF CARVER

CHASKA, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Application for a Conditional Use Permit

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 17th day of January, 2017, as soon as possible after 7:00 p.m. upstairs in the Social Services wing, in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Carver County Government Center, Chaska, Minnesota, the Carver County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the application of Michael Krause, on behalf of Minnesota Solar CSG 11, LLC for a Conditional Use Permit pursuant to Chapter 152 of the Carver County Code.

The application is being made for the following described property (full legal description is on file with the application):

Approx. 35 acres in the N1/2 of the N1/2 of the NE1/4 in Section 33, Watertown Township Address: vacant land 54xx Polk Ave, owned by Lowell Baker

If approved, this Conditional Use Permit (CUP) would allow Minnesota Solar CSG 11, LLC, to construct, operate and maintain up to a 4 megawatt (MW) Community Solar Garden (CSG) on the above described property. The County Code allows for Renewable Energy – Large Solar Energy Systems (Large SES) as a conditional use.

All persons interested are invited to attend the hearing and be heard on this matter.

Written comment may be mailed to:

Public Services Division

Carver County Government

Center

600 East 4th St.

Chaska, MN 55318-2102

(952) 361-1820

Carver County Planning Commission

By: Steve Just

Land Management Dept. Manager

Published in the

Carver County News

January 5, 2017

637935