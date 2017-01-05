Ordinances – CITY OF WATERTOWN

COUNTY OF CARVER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 392

AMENDING CHAPTER 62 OF THE WATERTOWN CITY CODE

RELATING TO COLUMBARIA

THE CITY OF WATERTOWN DOES ORDAIN:

Section 1. Section 62 of the Watertown City Code is hereby as follows:

Sec. 62-1. Definitions.

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this chapter, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:

Columbaria – A place such as a vault for the respectful storage of cremated human remains within cinerary urns. Columbaria can be either free standing units, or part of another building.

Columbaria are accessory to churches, places of worship or religious institutions.

Sec. 2. Ordinance Language to be added to R-1, R-2 and R-2 Zoning Districts.

Sections. 62-253, 62-273 and 62-293. – Conditional uses.

1. Columbarium as an accessory use to churches, places of worship or religious institutions with a valid conditional use permit and subject to the following conditions:

(a) A columbarium is subject to site plan review in accordance with Section 62-611 .

(b) The religious institution must own the property on which the columbarium is placed.

(c) The exterior of the columbaria must be constructed to be consistent with existing building/church architecture.

(d) Columbaria shall only be located in a side or rear yard.

(e) Columbaria shall have a minimum side yard and rear yard setback of 50 feet.

(f) Columbaria height shall not exceed eighteen (18) feet or that of the principal structure, whichever is less.

(g) The construction, operation, maintenance, and disposition of a Columbarium by the church, place of worship or religious institution, will be in accordance with all applicable state statutes and regulations.

(h) If the church, place of worship or religious institution ceases operation, all urns and remains must be removed from the property within six (6) months.

Sec. 3. This ordinance shall take effect upon the day of publication.

Adopted this 12th day of April, 2016.

By: /s/ Steve Washburn, Mayor

Jim Bart, Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

Carver County News

January 5, 2017

638145