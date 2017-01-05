School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 110

Waconia Public Schools SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

NOVEMBER 28, 2016

A Special of the Board of Trustees of Waconia Public Schools was held Monday, November 28, 2016, beginning at 7:00 PM in the Waconia High School Media Center. Call to order by Chair Rothstein at 8:27p.m. Members present: Rothstein, Varble, Weinand, Thom, Erickson, Griffin, Bullis Members absent: none

Motions Approved (unanimous)

Approve Change Order for High School Construction Project

Adjournment

Meeting adjourned at 8:28p.m. The preceding is a summary of the official transcript on file at the District Office located at 512 Industrial Blvd, Waconia.

Jessica Kilian

Clerk

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 5, 2017

637844