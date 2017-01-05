Public Notices

School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 110

Waconia Public Schools SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

NOVEMBER 28, 2016

A Special of the Board of Trustees of Waconia Public Schools was held Monday, November 28, 2016, beginning at 7:00 PM in the Waconia High School Media Center. Call to order by Chair Rothstein at 8:27p.m. Members present: Rothstein, Varble, Weinand, Thom, Erickson, Griffin, Bullis Members absent: none

Motions Approved (unanimous)

Approve Change Order for High School Construction Project

Adjournment

Meeting adjourned at 8:28p.m. The preceding is a summary of the official transcript on file at the District Office located at 512 Industrial Blvd, Waconia.

Jessica Kilian

Clerk

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 5, 2017

637844

Comments Closed