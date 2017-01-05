School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 110

Waconia Public Schools
REGULAR MEETING MINUTES
NOVEMBER 14, 2016
A Regular of the Board of Trustees of Waconia Public Schools was held Monday, November 14, 2016, beginning at 7:00 PM in the Waconia City Council Chambers. Members Present: Weinand, Bullis, Thom, Griffin, Varble, Rothstein, Erickson Members Absent: none
Call to order by Chair Rothstein at 7:00PM
Motions Approved (unanimous)
Adopt Agenda
Minutes of the October 10th Regular and October 24th Special Meetings
Consent Agenda
Bills and Wire Transfers
Human Resource Items
Employment
Vincent Cleveland Kids Company Aide BV, LT, SV,
New Position Part-time, hours will vary WEC
Nathan Colomina Nutritional Aide BV, LT, SV,
New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS
Cody Ehrreich Nutritional Aide BV, LT, SV,
New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS
Diane Ferrel Educational Assistant (SPED) Laketown
New Position 6.5 hours/day
Jacqueline Hill Custodial Cleaner Clearwater
Replacement 6 hours/day
Nichole Miller Kids Company Lead Southview
Replacement 4 hours/day
Heaven Myers Kids Company Aide BV, LT, SV,
New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS
Amanda Olson Nutritional Assistant Southview
Replacement 4.5 hours/day
Zane Precht Nutritional Aide BV, LT, SV,
New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS
Employee Status Changes
Mary Ann Blezien, Educational Assistant at Southview, from 6.5 hours/day to 6.75 hours/day.
Kristin Bruellman, Educational Assistant at Bayview, from 3.5 hours/day to 4 hours/day.
Mary Ann Davis, Language Arts Teacher at Clearwater, from 0.64 FTE to 0.6622 FTE.
Kathy Halverson, from Kids Company Lead to Kids Company Site Lead at Laketown.
Stacy Hiltbrand, Educational Assistant at Clearwater, from 7 hours/day to 7.5 hours/day.
Jodi Hunter, Mathematics Teacher at WHS, adding 50% overload for Trimester 2.
Lauren Lesher, Mathematics Teacher at WHS, adding 50% overload for Trimester 2.
Loretta Smith, Nutritional Assistant, from 4.5 hours/day at SV to 5.75 hours/day at CW.
Leaves of Absence
Karen Cardinal, Grade 2 Teacher at Southview.
Martin Fleming, Special Education Teacher at Clearwater.
Megan Genz, Special Education Teacher at WEC.
Garret Janzen, Grade 3 Teacher at Bayview.
Lee Moen, Business Education Teacher at WHS.
June Rolf, Administrative Assistant III at Laketown.
Todd Swanson, Director of Finance and Operations.
Juliet Vredenburg, Educational Assistant at Clearwater.
Glenn Zellmann, Day Lead Custodian at Clearwater.
Retirements/Resignations/Terminations
Ken Bach, Nutritional Assistant, last day in the district was 10/27/16.
Marie Bolton, ECFE Teachers Assistant, last day in the district will be 12/16/16.
Vicki Sorenson, Health Associate, last day in the district will be 06/01/2017.
It is recommended that the Board of Education approve the above human resource actions as proposed.
Receipts of Donation
Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District General Election
Board Policies: 407, 408, 424, 428, 430
Board Policies for Removal: 307, 411, 426, 431, 909
Adjourn
Motions Approved (by majority)
Approve Change Order for High School Construction Project
Extended Field Trip Application for Preliminary Approval – Curricular Band & Choirs
Meeting adjourned at 8:52pm. The preceding is a summary of the official transcript on file at the District Office located at 512 Industrial Blvd, Waconia.
Expenditures by Fund:
General – 2,314,663.91
Food Serv – 236,255.74
Com Ed – 140,870.89
Bldg Constr – 3,166,086.62
Jessica Kilian
Clerk
Published in the
Waconia Patriot
January 5, 2017
637837
