School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 110

A Regular of the Board of Trustees of Waconia Public Schools was held Monday, November 14, 2016, beginning at 7:00 PM in the Waconia City Council Chambers. Members Present: Weinand, Bullis, Thom, Griffin, Varble, Rothstein, Erickson Members Absent: none

Call to order by Chair Rothstein at 7:00PM

Motions Approved (unanimous)

Adopt Agenda

Minutes of the October 10th Regular and October 24th Special Meetings

Consent Agenda

Bills and Wire Transfers

Human Resource Items

Employment

Vincent Cleveland Kids Company Aide BV, LT, SV,

New Position Part-time, hours will vary WEC

Nathan Colomina Nutritional Aide BV, LT, SV,

New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS

Cody Ehrreich Nutritional Aide BV, LT, SV,

New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS

Diane Ferrel Educational Assistant (SPED) Laketown

New Position 6.5 hours/day

Jacqueline Hill Custodial Cleaner Clearwater

Replacement 6 hours/day

Nichole Miller Kids Company Lead Southview

Replacement 4 hours/day

Heaven Myers Kids Company Aide BV, LT, SV,

New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS

Amanda Olson Nutritional Assistant Southview

Replacement 4.5 hours/day

Zane Precht Nutritional Aide BV, LT, SV,

New Position Part-time, hours will vary CW, WHS

Employee Status Changes

Mary Ann Blezien, Educational Assistant at Southview, from 6.5 hours/day to 6.75 hours/day.

Kristin Bruellman, Educational Assistant at Bayview, from 3.5 hours/day to 4 hours/day.

Mary Ann Davis, Language Arts Teacher at Clearwater, from 0.64 FTE to 0.6622 FTE.

Kathy Halverson, from Kids Company Lead to Kids Company Site Lead at Laketown.

Stacy Hiltbrand, Educational Assistant at Clearwater, from 7 hours/day to 7.5 hours/day.

Jodi Hunter, Mathematics Teacher at WHS, adding 50% overload for Trimester 2.

Lauren Lesher, Mathematics Teacher at WHS, adding 50% overload for Trimester 2.

Loretta Smith, Nutritional Assistant, from 4.5 hours/day at SV to 5.75 hours/day at CW.

Leaves of Absence

Karen Cardinal, Grade 2 Teacher at Southview.

Martin Fleming, Special Education Teacher at Clearwater.

Megan Genz, Special Education Teacher at WEC.

Garret Janzen, Grade 3 Teacher at Bayview.

Lee Moen, Business Education Teacher at WHS.

June Rolf, Administrative Assistant III at Laketown.

Todd Swanson, Director of Finance and Operations.

Juliet Vredenburg, Educational Assistant at Clearwater.

Glenn Zellmann, Day Lead Custodian at Clearwater.

Retirements/Resignations/Terminations

Ken Bach, Nutritional Assistant, last day in the district was 10/27/16.

Marie Bolton, ECFE Teachers Assistant, last day in the district will be 12/16/16.

Vicki Sorenson, Health Associate, last day in the district will be 06/01/2017.

It is recommended that the Board of Education approve the above human resource actions as proposed.

Receipts of Donation

Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District General Election

Board Policies: 407, 408, 424, 428, 430

Board Policies for Removal: 307, 411, 426, 431, 909

Adjourn

Motions Approved (by majority)

Approve Change Order for High School Construction Project

Extended Field Trip Application for Preliminary Approval – Curricular Band & Choirs

Meeting adjourned at 8:52pm. The preceding is a summary of the official transcript on file at the District Office located at 512 Industrial Blvd, Waconia.

Expenditures by Fund:

General – 2,314,663.91

Food Serv – 236,255.74

Com Ed – 140,870.89

Bldg Constr – 3,166,086.62

