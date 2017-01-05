Off The Top Hairstyling along with our charity Secret Blessings would like to thank everyone who helped with our 5th annual angel tree this year. We were able to help 167 people totaling 854 people so far. We thank all of the volunteers, especially Martha Cramer, at the Waconia United food shelf for helping us coordinate it. We thank St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waconia for their help with a toy drive for us.

Tom Rivers, Ron Miller, and Susan Kranz….. year after year… again you made it all possible. Thank you!

And to our dedicated clients who helped shop… thank you. We also want to thank all of our clients for their loyalty as you have made a big difference in the lives of many people because the busier we are, our charity can help more. Thank you. You are appreciated.

Shawna Weiss and the entire staff at Off The Top Hairstyling