Waconia native shines on country music’s biggest stage

By Adam Quandt

[email protected] Jenn Bostic performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo from jennbostic.com)

From the shores of Lake Waconia to the stages of Nashville, Waconia-native Jenn Bostic is making waves in the country music world.

Bostic recently made it to the stage at what she and many others call the “mother church of country music” a.k.a. the Grand Ole Opry. She graced the stage of the Ryman Auditorium (the original location of the Grand Ole Opry) with other artists such as Vice Gill.

“It was such a surreal experience,” Bostic said. “There’s so much history in those walls and I’m humbled to be a part of it.”

Bostic was joined on stage with the Opry house band and singers, who Bostic referred to as “some of the world’s best musicians.”

Following her packed performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Bostic made the trek back to Waconia for two sold out shows at Schram Vineyards in support of her newly released holiday album featuring two original Christmas songs.

Bostic said this is the second year in a row doing a sold out holiday show at the vineyard.

“I love coming back to Waconia,” Bostic said. “I took it for granted while I was here, came back and realized how wonderful it is.”

Bostic described that the ability to play in a slightly smaller venue like Schram Vineyards makes for a great Christmas vibe and creates “a more intimate concert experience.”

Despite her love for her hometown, Bostic has her eyes set on the future, which is set to take her far away from the shores of Lake Waconia.

Bostic said that her 2017 will be focused on creating a new full-length album, which according to her will be a “bluesy, soulful, pop record.”

But a new record isn’t the only thing on deck for Bostic in 2017. She also plans to tour in the U.S. in March on her grand piano tour and then take her tour across the pond to Europe in May.

Bostic said her music has been well received in Europe, especially in the United Kingdom, where her song “Angels” topped the charts.

Even with her worldly travels, Bostic said that she could never forget where she comes from and that Waconia will always hold a special place in her heart.

“Waconia is a beautiful place to be from and to keep coming back to,” Bostic said.

Bostic’s music is available for download on iTunes, Amazon Music and her wesbsite at www.jennbostic.com.