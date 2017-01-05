Wildfire score eight in win

< >

While the Wildfire have played well to start the year, they haven’t gotten the results they would like. Heading into the second half of the season, the Holy Family/Waconia girls hockey team switched up their lines and it has already paid off in a big way.

A 3-2 loss to Andover Dec. 26 had the Wildfire looking for answers.

“We needed to mix things up to try and get more offense,” coach Ryan Rice said. “We had just given up a lead again [against Andover] and struggled to get and offense going as a unit. We had a lot of individual rushes but no sustained pressure.”

After the change, one line in particular stood out – the trio of Molly Garin, Lauren Hickey and Caitlin Rock.

Garin, a junior, was paired with the two freshman, and over the next two games they scored 13 goals.

“We are all super close off the ice,” Rock said of the line’s success.

The offensive output led to a 6-2 win over Irondale and an 8-2 win over North/Tartan.

“I think it was the best game we played all season,” Garin said of the win over North/Tartan.

Coming off a three-goal game against Irondale, Garin came out of the gate hot, scoring less than a minute into the game. The junior goal-scorer calmly skated around the back of the net, scoring so easily and quietly on a wrap-around that it took a few seconds for others to realize the puck was in the back of the net.

The two sides went back-and-forth for much of the remainder of the period before North/Tartan tapped in a goal with 2 minutes left. The score seemed to light a fire under Holy Family/Waconia, as the Wildfire scored moments later and never looked back.

On the shift after the goal, Garin took the puck down the ice and found some room in the corner. She then drove to the net, drawing defenders and leaving Hickey wide open for an easy score.

Looking to join her line mates in the scoring, Rock lit the lamp early in the second period. A turnover by North/Tartan led to a breakout for Hickey and Rock. Hickey slowed once entering the zone, finding an open passing lane to Rock for the tap in.

Frustration set in for the opposition, as North/Tartan started to rack up the penalties – which the Wildfire took advantage of.

While the trio of Garin, Hickey and Rock continued to score the remainder of the goals, they weren’t always on the ice together. Depth has always been a strength for the Wildfire, and even though one line was technically scoring all of the goals Wednesday afternoon, they did so with other units and teammates.

After the initial three goals by the trio, the next five came on four power plays and a penalty kill.

“The Garin-Hickey-Rock line really moved the pucks well and we’re rewarded with some goals,” Rice said. “Hoping we can get a balanced attack from all three lines as we move forward. I know we have good depth and hope that the other lines can gel and contribute offensively. Fortunately we were able to have a lot of special teams success the last two games.”

The first power play goal came after a good effort by Ashlyn Rakos and Grace Blood to keep the puck in the attacking zone, resulting in a loose puck in front that Hickey fired into the back of the net.

Once again with an advantage, Garin took the puck to the corner of the net where she lasered a shot of the crossbar and in (assists from Hickey and Rakos).

Garin then closed out the period by tallying her second hat trick in as many games as she and Claire Rothstein combined for the score. Garin and Rothstein found themselves on the attack during a penalty kill, with Garin sending the puck over to Rothstein before receiving a quick pass back that she sent past the goalie. Garin went on to score her fourth goal of the game in the third period with assists from Hickey and Blood.

Facing yet another power play late in the third period, Rothstein controlled the puck before sending it through a defenders legs to Rock, who put the eighth goal on the board.

Both Hickey and Garin finished the game with six points, while Rakos, Rothstein, Blood and Rock each had two. Jasmyn Nuebert stopped 19 saves in the winning effort.

Tournament results

The 8-2 win capped off the Dec. 26-28 tournament at the National Sports Center in Blaine. After a 3-2 loss to Andover, the Wildfire responded with the 6-2 win over Irondale and 8-2 win over North/Tartan.

Against Andover, Holy Family/Waconia built a two-goal lead in the first period thanks to goals by Mallory Vacek and Chloe McEnelly (assisted by Mary New). The lead would not hold however, as Andover rallied with three unanswered goals. Neubert saved 22 shots in the loss.

The Wildfire then rebounded against Irondale, riding a five-goal game from Garin, Hickey and Rock to victory.

Hickey and Rock scored back-to-back goals 30 seconds apart in the first period (two assists from Garin and one from Rock). After Irondale put two goals on the board, Garin scored a trio of goals unassisted. McEnelly put the final score on the board to end the game at 6-2. Emma Westby had 30 saves in the win.