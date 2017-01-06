Arlayne R. Hermann, age 80 of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at New Perspective in Waconia.

Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street SE) in Watertown with Rev. Jeffrey Engholm as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

Arlayne Roxanne (Falk) Hermann was born November 28, 1936 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Ruben and Mary (Eastman) Falk. She grew up in Mora and graduated from Mora High School.

Arlayne was united in marriage to John L. Hermann on June 9, 1956 at Brunswick Lutheran Church in Brunswick by Rev. Collins. To this union were children Jeri and Greg. The couple made their home in Minneapolis until 1968 when they purchased a small farm in rural Watertown.

Arlayne was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, participating in choir, Altar Guild, Ladies Circle and Bible study groups. Arlayne worked part-time for the Carver County News in Watertown.

Arlayne was very musical and particularly enjoyed singing. She looked forward to gatherings with her high school friends, especially their reunions. Arlayne enjoyed trips to the casino and playing Bridge and Skip Bo.

Family was very important to Arlayne. She cherished every moment with them and attended as many of her families activities as possible.

Arlayne is preceded in death by parents Ruben and Mary Falk; husband John Hermann; sister Judy Hemak.

Arlayne is survived by her loving family: daughter Jeri Dwyer of Englewood, CO; son Greg Hermann of Zimmerman; grandchildren Katie Dwyer (fiancé: Gregory Nolan), Kelly Dwyer, Jacque Hermann (fiancé: Erich Saul), John Hermann; brother and sister-in-law Doug and Kathy Falk; brother-in-law John Hemak; sisters-in-law Ellen Kelly and Shirley Smolinski; as well as other relatives and many friends.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com