Donald G. Ericson, age 80 of Brooklyn Park, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Elim Home in Watertown.

Memorial service Saturday, January 14, 2017, 2:30 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Jon Tolly as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Clear Lake Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in Gibbon.

Donald Ericson was born on December 30, 1936 in Gaylord, the son of Benjamin and Nora (Whim) Ericson. The family lived in rural Gaylord and moved to Detroit Lakes where Donald lived most of his childhood. Shortly after being united in marriage with Faye Anderson, Donald moved his family to California. It was there where Donald began his career in carpentry. In the early 1970’s the family moved back to Minnesota.

Donald enjoyed the outdoors, boating, hunting, fishing and camping. He was always tinkering and trying to fix or build something. He was a strong willed person who always made his opinion known.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Nora Ericson; wives Faye (Anderson) Ericson and Lydia (Davilaa) Ericson; brother Gerald Ericson.

Donald is survived by his loving family: son Ron Ericson of Plato; daughters Twyla Muhlenhardt of Carver, Tammy Ericson of Cornell, WI, Terrie Phillips of Coon Rapids; grandchildren Matthew Ericson, Lindsey Ericson, Nicole Denning, Ryan (Jessica) Reichert, Lacey Muhlenhardt, Shaela Litzau, Teaony (Richard) Barcellos, Jake Litzau, Austin Ericson, Ashlyn Ericson, Nicholas (Sarah) Phillips; great-grandchildren Rayna, Brenna, Kaylee, Bryce, Alexa, Paige, Aubree and Dawson; sister Betty Ericson of North Dakota; other relatives and many friends.

Arrangements Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia; www.johnsonfh.com.

Post navigation