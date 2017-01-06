Karl V. Burmeister, age 62 of Chanhassen, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Funeral service Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with Rev. Robert Alsleben as officiant. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.

Karl Vernon Burmeister was born October 4, 1954 in Waconia, the son of Vernon and Lorraine (Wachholz) Burmeister. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed his faith on May 4, 1969, all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia.

Karl was a graduate of Mayer Lutheran High School and the Minnesota School Of Business. Since 1979 he has been employed at Engaged Technologies in Brooklyn Park. Karl enjoyed nature and the outdoors. He was a member of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum where he would visit weekly.

Karl enjoyed playing golf and participated in many bowling leagues. He was a kind, unselfish, generous person who was always willing to help others. Karl was adored by his nieces and nephews.

Karl is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Lorraine Burmeister.

Karl is survived by his loving family: brothers and sisters Rev. Robert (Sharon) Burmeister of Apple Valley, Carol Burmeister of rural Waconia, Cyndy Burmeister of rural Waconia, Lori (David) Turner of Big Lake, Lyle Burmeister of Chanhassen; nieces and nephews Mark (Sarah) Burmeister, Rachel (Jeremiah) Tangen, Rebecca Burmeister, Sarah (Jason) Sloan, Michael Burmeister, Stephen Burmeister; great nieces and nephews Joshua, Matthew and Nathan Burmeister, James, Gabriel and Elizabeth Tangen, Jacob Sloan; aunts and uncle Melvin and Shirley Burmeister, Serena Wachholz; as well as other relatives and many friends.

Serving as casket bearers Mark Burmeister, Michael Burmeister, Jeremiah Tangen, Jason Sloan, Wayne Wachholz, Dean Wachholz.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.