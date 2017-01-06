Mayer infant is first baby of year

Everett Cradick was born Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at 1:55 p.m. to Jessica and Thomas Cradick of Mayer. at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. (Submitted photo)

By Staff Reports

Ridgeview Medical Center announced the arrival of its first baby of the new year. A baby boy, Everett Cradick, was born on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1:55 p.m., weighing six pounds, one ounce and measuring 18 inches. He is welcomed by parents Jessica and Thomas Cradick of Mayer. Jessica Cradick works at Ridgeview, as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Obstetrics and a Health Unit Coordinator.

The second baby of the new year at Ridgeview was also born to Ridgeview employees. A baby girl, Hannah Lynn Furman, was born at 4:35 p.m., weighing seven pounds, six ounces, and measuring 20 inches. She is welcomed by parents Tricia Furman, RN, Pediatrics, and Neil Furman, electrician, Facility Services. The Furmans live in Waconia.

