Wildcats travel to South Dakota

While the Wildcats went 0-2 on their excursion to South Dakota, they certainly showed great improvement in game two and they made a lot of great memories.

“It was a great honor to be part of an event that featured so many future major college and NBA stars,” coach Carl Pierson said. “And to play in those two unique and special venues is something our players will remember and hopefully cherish for years to come.”

On Dec. 29, Waconia played in the “World’s Only Corn Palace” in Mitchell and they fell to Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57-23. The Knights captured third place at the state tournament in South Dakota’s highest class last March and they looked the part of a top notch team all afternoon.

The ‘Cats struggled the pass over the long arms of the Knight defenders and 14 first half turnovers combined with ice cold 4/18 shooting would put Waconia in a 34-12 halftime hole.

“O’Gorman’s size and length caused us problems all game,” Pierson said. “They tipped so many passes that it really took us out of a rhythm on offense.”

The shooting did not improve in the second half as the ‘Cats concluded with just eight makes on 37 attempts (21.6 percent). The Knights made 19 of their 53 shots (35.8 percent). Considering the ‘Cats finished with 27 turnovers and got out rebounded 39-25, limiting O’Gorman to 57 points was no easy task.

The only Wildcat to make more than one basket was Courtney Freeberg. She scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Estelle Marker was the leading rebounder with six.

“While we would have preferred to play better, we also understand that facing strong opponents will help our young team grow and get better,” Pierson said.

At the conclusion of the game at the Corn Palace, Waconia would board their bus and trek to Sioux Falls. The players seemed quite excited that they were staying in the same hotel as the No. 1 ranked boys high school basketball team in the country. La Lumiere of Indiana was one of the many top notch national teams competing in the Mike Miller Classic, so the ‘Cats got to see some players that will be donning uniforms for perennial powers like Duke, Kentucky, and Michigan State next winter.

The competition did not get any easier for our Wildcats on Friday as they faced the defending state champions from South Dakota, the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Central is currently ranked No. 2 in the state and features SDSU commit Payton Burckhard. Burckhard would prove to be too much for the ‘Cats to handle as she scored 30 to lead the Golden Eagles to a 76-64 victory (For those in attendance, the scoreboard was off by a basket. The official game stats printed off at the scorer’s table showed 76-64).

Waconia played terrific for most of the game and never appeared intimidated by the Golden Eagles. In fact, the Wildcats led through most of the first half before finally trailing 37-36 at halftime. The ‘Cats were a scorching 8/9 from beyond the three point line and shot Aberdeen out of their vaunted 2-3 zone.

Foul trouble plagued post players Marker and Freeberg forcing them to sit for long stretches of the first half. Both eventually fouled out with about 6 minutes left in the second half. Their foul trouble certainly impacted the game as Central won the rebounding battle 43-28.

The other key factor in the contest was free throws. Central scored 27 points at the charity stripe (on 38 attempts) while Waconia netted only 13 points, with four of those coming in the final 2 minutes when the game was decided. That discrepancy was too much for the ‘Cats to over come.

After shooting 52 percent in the first half, the ‘Cats cooled off to 27.6 percent in the second half and made 38.5 percent of their shots for the game. Central was very consistent, converting 46 percent of their shots in both halves.

The ‘Cats also controlled the ball better in this game, committing a total of 22 turnovers while they forced Central to turn the ball over 23 times.

Aberdeen Central scored 42 points in the paint compared to 16 by Waconia. The Golden Eagles also had a 24 to 15 advantage on points off turnovers and a 14-5 advantage on second chance points. There were eight ties and nine lead changes in the game.

Sidney Zieske led the scoring for the ‘Cats with 15. Taylor Flemming and Courtney Freeberg added 11 each. Freeberg was also the leading rebounder with five. Tess Johnson had three steals.

In the end, the game was certainly a confidence booster for the ‘Cats as they went toe to toe with a top notch team and proved to themselves they’ve got what it takes to compete with the best.

“I could not have been more pleased with how our team played at the Pentagon,” Pierson said. “They played with composure and maturity, even when the fouls and free throws were decidedly not in our favor. I’m hopeful that performance propels us to better things in the weeks ahead.”

The start of a new year also marks the start of the conference schedule as Waconia hosts Delano on Thursday evening. It is also “Youth Night” so community ed and WBA players get into the game for free. There will also be team posters for the first 45 youth players in attendance. The Wildcats will autograph the posters after the game in the commons.