Another NYA FFA team advances to state

Farm management team includes Mikaylin Goetze and Maddie Hale. (Submitted photo)

The snowy cold of winter couldn’t hold back NYA’s FFA members on Dec. 9 in yet another career development event contest.

Through a brisk morning at Belle Plaine High School, participants prepared themselves amply for their contests.

There were high hopes for the varsity fish and wildlife management team, consisting of Victoria Simons, Kaitlyn McCracken, Chad Zellmann, Sarah Heuer, and Sean Weckman, who has gone to state the past two years for Central.

NYA also sent a junior varsity team consisting of Dominick Engquist and Alex Paulson.

Contrastingly, there’s a new team on the block for Central: farm management. While this event has been available, Central has not had a team in this CDE for over 10 years. There were two brave souls for the event, Mikaylin Goetze and Madison Hale.

All nine students anxiously awaited results, and they didn’t disappoint. The fish and wildlife team made it to state this upcoming spring with fifth place as a team, bringing the chapter’s total to four state-level teams.

Kaitlyn and Victoria also made a superb display as individuals earning second and 17th, respectively. The chapter was proud to hear that the farm management team got 11th their first go around.

Written by chapter reporter Emma Dettmann