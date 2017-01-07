County considers teaming up to combat some invasive species

By Nicole Brodzik

Starry stonewort is among the newest invasive species gaining a foothold in local waterways. (Submitted photo)

Aquatic invasive species are not a new problem for Minnesota waters but a new regional tactic could allow for more efficient prevention and decontamination methods.

Carver County is considering the model, which would allow for a few county-wide prevention and decontamination centers that would be funded by state and local dollars.

“It’s much more efficient in terms of money,” said Heidi Wolf, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources program coordinator. “Even something like printing flyers in bulk will help save money.”

Carver County Aquatic Species Specialist Andrew Dickhart said the county is considering this, along with other models, for 2017.

“It’s definitely an option for us,” he said. “We’ll meet with lake associations and other people interested in the lakes in January about the plans for the next year.”

Dickhart said the regional option was one of several the county was considering. Each year, the state gives $10 million to support AIS prevention programs, but that’s not enough to stave off the new wave of invasive species.

“We work very close with lake associations,” Dickhart said. “They are what really brough AIS inspections about and they really started those programs.”

The newest offender in Carver County is starry stonewort, a plant-like algae that grows in dense mats. Dickhart estimated that Carver County used about $300,000 a year on aquatic invasive species programs, but said no matter how much they spend, it never seems to be enough.

“We have a priority lake system right now to address the worst offenders,” he said. “It’s not perfect, but we do what we can. We don’t want to force too many changes, but we’d like things to be more efficient.”

The regional model is something multiple counties are looking into and trying out, according to Wolf.

“Some counties are looking into partnerships with these models,” she said. “A lot of counties are teaming up too to learn from each other. County funds aren’t that old. It takes some time to build those relationships but we’re hopeful about the program.

Prevention is the main focus for Carver County and the DNR.

“One way to make that regional model more cost effective is to advertise regionally,” Wolf said. “If you can recognize the most traveled highways in an area, and advertise with educational materials on those highways, you can reach more people heading to new lakes and save money and reach more people.”

For more information on aquatic invasive species in Minnesota, visit http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/aquatic/index.html