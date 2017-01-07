Wildcats take third at Rumble

The Waconia wrestling team placed five wrestlers at the vaunted Rumble on the Red this past week in Fargo, ND, competing against numerous top tier opponents.

Waconia finished third with 152 points, trailing only Shakopee (248) and Willmar (153.5) in the event that featured more than 70 teams. St. Francis (136.5) and West Fargo (131.0) rounded out the top five.

Garrett Vos once again proved why he is ranked No. 1 by easing through the competition with five wins. The senior 120 pounder pinned his first opponent 50 seconds into the second period and won by technical fall with a score of 17-1 in the second match. Vos then won by decision his next three times on the mat, winning 9-1, 6-4 and 6-0 to earn the title of champion. The semifinal match, a 6-4 decision, came against a fellow nationally-ranked wrestler and two time state champion from Cleveland.

“He had a great tournament,” Kelly Wagener said.

Vos repeated as champion at the Rumble on the Red and earned the Marines Courage and Athletic Award.

Tyler Wagener’s prowess was also on display, as the 145 pound junior eased his way into the championship match with three pins and a 5-0 decision. Ranked No. 1 in Class AA as well, Wagener was a force in at the Rumble on the Red. In the championship match, Wagener ran up against the No. 1 wrestler in Class AAA, holding his own despite a 3-0 loss to take second at the tourney. Wagener finished second at the tournament for the second year in a row, all the more impressive as he competed for the second time since coming back from injury.

“He pretty much dominated – pinned a two time state champion in the semifinals,” Kelly Wagener said. “He’s getting back to where we need him to be.”

Justin Schultz and Alex Logelin earned sixth place at the tournament, concluding 2 weeks of a lot of matches.

“Those two looked like they were in a war,” Kelly Wagener said.

Schultz won five matches to earn sixth place. The senior 152-pounder won his first three matches, pinning his first opponent before winning 9-1 and 4-3 decisions. Schultz then rebounded from an 11-5 loss to the No. 1 wrestler in Class AAA with a 5-3 win and a 3-2 win.

“Justin wrestled in by far the toughest bracket in the tournament,” Kelly Wagener said. “He’s at a weight where I think he can win a state title. He’s wrestling the best I have seen him wrestle, Logelin too, he’s wrestled the best I’ve seen.”

Logelin also finished in sixth place for the Wildcats, as the 170 pound senior won six matches. Logelin won by fall 37 seconds into his first match, then earned a 12-4 major decision before dropping to the other half of the bracket. The senior then responded with four straight wins – an 11-3 major decision, a 7-5 decision, a 9-5 decision and a 5-4 decision.

Jake Hawkins was the final Waconia wrestler to place, taking seventh in the 285 pound division. The junior won his first match by fall in the first period, then dropped a match 6-4. Hawkins finished out the tournament with three more pins (each coming in the first period) and a 22-6 technical fall.

“He continues to make a name for himself,” Kelly Wagener said.

Tim Stapleton won three matches in the 138 pound division, all three wins by fall.

At 220, Dylan Gluck won by a first round fall, an 11-2 major decision and a 3-1 decision.

Mitch Garnatz won a pair of matches with 7-5 and 10-4 decisions, Cade Mueller won a match by fall, Will Burroughs won a 4-3 decision and Jim Burroughs won a 3-2 decision.