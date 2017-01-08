Community & People • Education Central Elementary students recognized for acceptance Published January 8, 2017 at 9:00 am By Sun Patriot During the month of December students at Central Elementary learned about acceptance and tolerance. The students pictured above were nominated by their teachers for continuously showing acceptance and tolerance. This month students were learn about teamwork and cooperation. Front row: Annette Romero, Kylie Alsleben, Riley Halloff, Chanel Rocha, Asher Storms, Miles Klein, Reagan McMullin and Molly Bladow. Second row: Lydia Chapman, Madelyn Lueck, Callie Buckentin, Alex Quast, Habib Matan, Ambyr Kaelberer, Whitney Cebulla, Owen Miller, Paizley Alsleben, Ellie Mackenthun and Hailey Lind. Third row: Nadia Oberg, Ben Molnau, Colin Hedrick, Carter Backstrom, Lincoln Busse, Jacob Johnson, Isiah Boyer, Payton Simon, Claire Manthei, Calvin Kamann and Kendyl Chase. Back row: Alec Minkel, Gavin Lueck, Hunter Sudheimer, Nicholas Vukelich, Holly Feist, Faith Hecksel, Brody Behrens, Ruwayda Ahmed, Ryder Neubarth, Emily Romero and Raiden Slathar. Not pictured: Genesie Castro and Kaylee Leuthardt. (Submitted photo)