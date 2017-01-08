LTE: Fields is pragmatic choice for GOP chief

To the editor,

I spend quite a bit of time in the Twin Cities and frequent many of the downtown establishments who know me as a Republican and I had a lady walk up to me the other day and ask me if I am that black Republican guy that gave Congressman Ellison a run for his money. And I was like, “Am I Chris Fields? No, but some days I wish I was.”

I am beyond thrilled to see the deputy chairman of the Minnesota GOP making a bid for the state chair as I think he will offer a fresh way of conducting party business. Chris isn’t afraid to say what needs to be said. He’s a fiery public speaker with a knack for grassroots organizing.

Some cite the fact that he has a few enemies as a downfall. In politics, you have your workhorses and you have your show horses. The people who actually put the work in and produce results are often the people who have the most enemies. Chris Fields is no show horse — he put the work in in CD5. He put the work in as deputy chair and there’s little doubt in my mind he would be an extremely effective state chair and I would strongly urge central state delegates to consider casting their votes for Chris Fields for state chair of the Minnesota Republican party.

Noah McCourt

Waconia