Wildcats win two in a row

The Waconia boys hockey team rebounded from a 6-4 loss to Rochester Mayo to win the final two games of the tournament, defeating Hayward 3-2 and Rochester Century 3-1.

After a busy first period that saw five goals, the Wildcats and the Spartans entered the final period tied at 3-3 after the lone Rochester goal in the second period. A quick burst of goals in the third gave the Spartans an insurmountable lead, even though Waconia was able to get one goal back before the game ended 6-4.

Ian Miller scored a pair of goals for Waconia, one coming on the power play with assists from Sean Gohman and Max Stangret. Andrew Lindstrom and Jacob Gregor also scored, with Eli Bruellman picking up the assist on Gregor’s goal. Gavin Grams stopped 33 shots in the loss.

Waconia rebounded from the loss with a dominating performance in a 3-2 win over the Hayward Hurricanes, thanks in part to seven penalties committed by the opposition. The Hurricanes spent nearly half the game in the sin bin, picking up 24 penalty minutes.

Ben Brandt had a monster game for Waconia, taking part in each of the three goals. The senior scored a pair of goals and assisted on a score by Gregor. Stangret, Miller, Will Schrup, Dylan Rosenau and Kyle Kester also picked up assists. Trevor Rowe tallied 18 saves.

A short-handed score by Andrew Lindstrom with 41 seconds remaining in the game put away any hopes of a comeback for Rochester Century, as the late goal put Waconia up 3-1 as the final seconds ticked away.

A score by Brandt (assisted by Stangret) in the second period helped Waconia enter the third period tied at 1-1. A score midway through the period put the ‘Cats up 2-1, and the late goal by Brandt put the game away. Rowe saved 27 shots in the win.