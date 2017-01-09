Adelaide “Addie” L. Eggers

Adelaide “Addie” “Mutch” L. Eggers, age 97, of Cologne passed away Friday, January 6, 2017 at Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice House in Chaska, MN.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 County Road 153) in Benton Twp., rural Cologne, with Rev. Eric Zacharias officiating. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Adelaide “Addie” Lydia (Schmidt) Eggers was born January 23, 1919 in Mayer, MN, the daughter of Ferdinand and Elisabeth (Hill) Schmidt. She was baptized on February 9, 1919 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer by Rev. F.W. Erthal. Addie confirmed her faith on April 9, 1933 also at Zion Lutheran in Mayer. On October 22, 1939, Addie was united in marriage with William “Bill” R. Eggers at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. E. Schwandt officiating.

Addie and Bill operated a farm in rural Cologne. She enjoyed all aspects of farming, especially caring for the chickens and calves. Canning fruits and vegetables from her huge garden was an annual event. She was gifted with so many talents. Her quick wit and sense of humor would always make you laugh. She played the organ, piano, and accordion by ear. Learning from her mother, who was a seamstress, she made her own patterns to sew clothing. She will always be known for the braided rugs made from worn clothing. Sudoku puzzles, Solitaire and Tic Poker were her favorite games; Wheel of Fortune and Dr. Phil were her favorite TV shows. She monitored the weather through various sources and recorded the daily conditions on her calendar. She was very clean, organized and meticulous about everything which was evident in her perfect handwriting. She loved all animals, especially dogs, and was concerned for their welfare. Addie will be remembered for her independence and strong will.

A recent highlight for Addie took place this past July when she was invited as guest of honor to a luncheon at the Mayer home she was born in. The owner is remodeling and loved hearing the stories of how Addie and her siblings grew up. Her memory of the home was as vivid as when she was a child.

Addie is survived by her loving family: daughters Ruth (Dennis) Vinkemeier of Cologne and Pearl (Chuck) Becklund of Waconia; grandchildren Kari Soeffker (special friend Rich Nifke) of St. Paul, Kurt (Sarah) Vinkemeier of Cologne, Brenda (Bobby) Oare of Plymouth, and Sarah (PJ) Burandt of Waconia; great-grandchildren Riley Soeffker, Taylor, Nicholas, and Luke Vinkemeier, Elizabeth Oare, Dustin and Cheyenne Burandt; and numerous relatives and friends.

Addie is preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents Ferdinand and Elisabeth Schmidt; brothers Walther (Ruth) Schmidt, Martin (Eunice) Schmidt, brother in infancy, and sister Ruth (Elmer) Domras; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gottfried and Alice Eggers; brother-in-law Martin (Hilda) Eggers and sisters-in-law Sophie (Lawrence) Schwarzkopf, Esther Rolf, and Hilda (Harry) Rolf.

Casket bearers are Allen Eggers, Herman Eggers, Richard Eggers, Tim Eggers, Jeff Rolf and John Rolf.

As Bill often said: “Mutch, you still look like a 16 year old.”

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com