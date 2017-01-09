Dennis Norbert Buesgens, 67

Dennis Norbert Buesgens passed away on Jan. 9, 2017, at the age of 67. Peacefully at Ridgeview Medical Center Waconia, Minnesota, Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Waconia, Minnesota. Visitation starting at 9 a.m. with mass at 11 a.m.

Dennis was born in Shakopee, Minnesota, on March 24, 1949 to Germain & Annie (Rademacher) Buesgens, he attended St Victoria Catholic School and Waconia High School. In 1969, Dennis entered the United States Army and served in Korea. On May 6, 1972, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Debra Ann (Laumann) Buesgens at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia, Minnesota and they were blessed with two beautiful children Belinda & Brian.

Dennis’s children & 7 grandchildren were his pride & joy and loved to spend every chance he could get with them, his favorite place to take them was the Buesgens Family Cabin in Richmond, Minnesota, he loved to show them how to fish and water ski and dive off the dock with campfires in the evening. He also loved to have them tinker in his workshop on wood projects or build them a fort and four wheeling and hunting techniques. Dennis & Deb enjoyed traveling with family & friends. He also loved spending time with his brothers and son and nephews at the deer shack. He enjoyed working part-time with Koch Bus Co in Waconia and all the children on his bus route as he loved all their smiling faces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Germain H. Buesgens and his sister-in-law, Jean Laumann

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Debra Buesgens; children, Belinda (Jeremy) Rosckes of Cologne and Brian (Amanda) Buesgens of Jordan; grandchildren, Natasha Rosckes (special friend Chad Dobratz), Brennen Rosckes, Raegen Buesgens, Preston Buesgens, Kainen Buesgens, Julyssa Rosckes, Blake Buesgens; mother, Annie Buesgens; father in law & mother in law, Gerald and Rose Laumann; brother, sisters, brother in laws & sister in laws, and many nieces & nephews: Roger Buesgens (Bonita), Dianne Kopp (William), Nancy Lachermeier (William), Michael Buesgens (Crystal), Gerald Buesgens (Laurie), Rosanne Scott (Brian), Richard Buesgens, Germain T Buesgens (Brenda); in-laws, Kathy Sether (Richard) Diane Vanderlinde (Henry), Judy Hernandez, and Kristine Eveslage ( Jeffery)

Urn Bearers will be Dennis’s Grandchildren.