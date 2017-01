To the editor,

While dining at Vandy’s Grille in Waconia during the week before Christmas, the Waconia High School Select Chamber Choir – led by Mr. Olson – made a surprise visit. They fellows were dressed in suits and top hats, the gals in long gowns and dress bonnets from a long ago time period. They treated diners to about four Christmas songs, all done so very well by this talented group of young people.

Thanks so much to all of them for such a special Christmas treat.

Bonnie Moonen

St. Boni