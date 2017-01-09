Mayer Lutheran splits games at Annandale

The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team split a pair of games in Annandale this past week, defeating Maranatha Christian Academy 56-44 before a 68-50 loss to Annandale.

Baden Noennig and McHayl Diedrick played tough inside in the win over Maranatha, with each of the big men tallying 16 points in the winning effort. Noennig got the free throw line for seven attempts, converting six.

After a quiet first half, Kobey Woolhouse started to knock down shots in the second half, netting 11 of his 12 points in the second frame.

Matt Menth and Cole Hagen each added five points for the Crusaders, while Branden Carlson tallied two.

Four Crusaders scored in double figures against Annandale, but the balanced effort wasn’t enough to overcome a big night from a pair of Cardinal forwards. Jared Wilken and AJ Hinz combined for 42 points against Mayer Lutheran, propelking Annandale to the win.

Woolhouse, Noennig and Diedrick all had 11 points, while Hagen added 10. Carlson tallied four and Menth added three.