Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report: Dec. 23 to Dec. 29

Friday, Dec. 23

A 35-year-old Elk River male was arrested for violation of a Harassment Retraining Order in Minnetrista after he contacted the victim thru social media.

Officers responded to a medical in St Bonifacius.

Officers made contact with the driver of a suspicious vehicle on Sunnyfield Road.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Officers responded to a medical in Minnetrista.

A lost dog on Glacier Road was reunited with its owner.

An injured deer was reported on Game Farm Road.

Sunday, Dec. 25

A 33-year-old Columbia Heights male was stopped for speeding on Highway 7 and was arrested for DUI.

Officers stopped a Minnetrista male on County Road 44 for having an outstanding warrant. He was able to post bail.

A careless driver was reported on County Road 26.

A driving complaint was reported on County Road 44. Officers met with the female driver.

Monday, Dec. 26

A 17-year-old Minnetrista female was reported as a runaway. She was located.

A loose horse on Game Farm Road was gone upon police arrival.

Officers responded to a medical in St. Bonifacius.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Children playing with a phone at home on Fairway Ridge Court dialed 911. There was no emergency.

A Minnetrista woman reported being harassed over the phone by an unknown female.

A child custody dispute was reported on Stonebridge Circle.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Officers were requested to check the welfare of a resident on County Road 26. She was fine.

Officers were requested to check the welfare of a juvenile left alone on Crane Island Court. She was found to be fine and an adult was present.

Officers were requested to check the welfare of a couple on Elmwood Drive. There was no one home.

A Minnetrista female reported $791 in charges were fraudulently made on her Macy’s card.

A St Boni male reported someone used his credit card information to purchase items worth $1125 from Costco without his permission.

A 26-year-old Corcoran female was stopped for speeding on County Road 110N. She was found to have an outstanding warrant and was able to post bond. She was also cited for Driving after Revocation.

Officers responded to a medical in Minnetrista.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Officers responded to a call of a gun shot heard near the Tuxedo Boulevard boat access. A resident admitted shooting a pellet gun toward a squirrel.

A roofer fell off of a ladder while working at a home on Covey Lane. He was hospitalized with an arm injury.