Vernon A. Olsen, age 88 of Chaska, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Funeral service Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska with Rev. Allen Holthus officiating; visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church; interment St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Chaska VFW Post 1791 and Chaska American Legion Post 57.

Vernon was born on February 24, 1928 in Dahlgren Twp., Chaska, MN, the son of Alvin and Luella (Bandimere) Olsen. He was baptized on March 25, 1928 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carver by Rev. Otto Kohn and later confirmed in the faith on April 6, 1941 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carver by Rev. V A Ostermann. On August 25, 1962, Vernon was united in marriage to Lorraine V. Morschen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska by Rev. Otto Kohn.

Vernon was a people person and enjoyed a good conversation. He loved his days on the farm and spending time in the fields. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with his wife Lorraine.

Vernon was preceded in death by his father and mother Alvin and Luella Olsen; brothers and sister-in-law LeRoy and Betty Olsen, Lyle Olsen; nephew Monty Olsen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred and Helen Morschen; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law LeRoy Morschen, Franklin and Cordella Morschen.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife Lorraine Olsen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Beatrice Morschen of Chaska, Sylvester and Ruth Morschen of Cologne, Vernon and Joanne Morschen of Chaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers are Bill Morschen, Mark Morschen, Tim Morschen, Loren Morschen, Troy Morschen, Scott Morschen, David Morschen and Allen Morschen.

A special thank you to Rev. Allen Holthus and Rev. Greg Snow for their loving care and concern.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia; www.johnsonfh.com.

