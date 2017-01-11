Central wrestles well at home invite

Joe Hennen, who finished fourth at 160, gets an early takedown in a close 6-5 loss in the first round at the 44th annual Central Invitational on Saturday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Central wrestling started 2017 in intense fashion, facing off against Eden Valley Watkins and host Sibley East in a road triangular on Tuesday, winning 40-15 and falling 59-23, before taking fifth among 10 teams at their 44th annual home individual tournament.

Sibley East Triangular

The Raiders split a pair of matches at Sibley East, falling 59-23 to the hosts and winning 40-15 over Eden Valley Watkins, according to head coach Darrin Fox.

Against Sibley East, Central lost the first match but won the next three as Isaac Mueller won by fall in 5:09 at 113, Jared Kleindl won by technical fall at 120 and Joash Lord won by fall in 1:01 at 126.

“Our lower weights got us off to a really good start,” said Fox.

Sibley East then picked up a tech fall and pin to tie the match at 17-all, before Wallace Michels won by fall in 3:17 at 145, but the Wolverines won the final seven matches, including five pins and two by forfeit. Fox highlighted the individual efforts of Peter Barth and Eddie Mendoza in particular.

“Sibley East is tough,” said Fox, adding the upper weight wrestlers like Ian Dodge and Sam Meeker remain inexperienced. “I thought our kids did a lot of good things. Even in our losses, we established some things that we can look at starting point for kids after the first of the year.”

Looking ahead to a potential section matchup, Fox said his team has several things to work on.

“It gave us a good idea of things if we’re going to have to wrestle them again,” said Fox. “I’m not saying that it can’t be done but we just have to go back to work and do it.”

Against Eden Valley Watkins, Fox said the Raiders were able to pick up several wins in their lineup, including a major decision win from Peter Barth, Wallace Michels won a competitive match and Sam Meeker won a match. They even had closes losses from Joash Lord in a 6-4 decision and Ian Dodge in a competitive loss by fall.

“We’re going to go through those peaks and valleys from him,” said Fox of Dodge. “That’s what this sport is, it’s quirky that way. As we keep telling him as we tell our other kids, if you learn from it and move on from it and you keep getting better, those mistakes will go away.”

Home Invitational

Despite not fielding a complete team, Central finished fifth in their 10-team home individual tournament that was won by Sibley East.

Sibley East won with 157 points, followed by Northfield in second with 142 and New Ulm in third with 128. The Raiders had 86 team points.

“As we got going during the day we wrestled better,” said Fox.

Individually, the Raiders as one champion in Wallace Michels as four Raiders finished in the top three.

Michels, at 145, opened with a pin over DeLaSalle’s Noah Bauer in 1:51, before defeating Northfield’s Ethan Johnson by fall in 4:48 and earning a 5-3 decision over Sibley East’s Mason Voight in the final.

“Wallace is just really tough to score on,” said Fox, crediting Michels for figuring out his opponent’s weaknesses. “He’s very, very good at figuring out how to score on people as matches wear on.”

Joash Lord finished second at 120, earning a bye in the first won, before pinning Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Eric Dorland in 4:31 and losing a 15-6 major decision to Northfield’s Drew Woodley in the final.

“I like Joash’s finals match where he wrestled competitive and wrestled tough,” said Fox.

Wyatt Lemke took third for Central at 106 with a first round bye, a pin loss to Northfield’s Chase Murphy in 5:28 and winning two matches in wrestlebacks, a :48 second fall over DeLaSalle’s Matthew Benson and a 9-4 decision over New Ulm’s Jackson Bode in the third place match.

“He came back and wrestled really well and wrestled more offensive in his first two matches,” said Fox.

Also taking third was Isaac Mueller at 113, who won his opening match over New Ulm’s Carter Brandes by fall in 1:10 but also had to wrestleback as he lost his second round match to Eden Valley Watkins’ Taylor Ludwig by fall in 3:41. Mueller got a bye in his first wrestleback before defeating New Ulm’s Carter Brandes in the rematch in 3:32.

“He’s going through the tournament and gaining some confidence,” said Fox. “It was a good learning experience for him and a good success story too.”

Also for Central, Joe Hennen finished fourth at 160, Sam Meeker took fourth at 220, Peter Barth got fifth at 132 and Eddie Mendoza earned fifth at 138 in difficult brackets, Ian Dodge finished fifth at 182 and Braedon Barr secured sixth at 170. Wrestling up a weight, Jared Kleindl also wrestled for Central.

“I really like our lineup if we get down to weights,” said Fox. “I think all of our upper weights are getting better.”

Next Up

The Raiders will next host LeSueur-Henderson in a dual on Thursday before traveling to Glencoe-Silver Lake for another dual on Friday. They then travel to Lake Crystal for a quad on Jan. 19 and Thief River Falls for a tournament on Jan. 21.

