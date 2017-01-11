Champion snowmobile racer injured in crash

By Staff Reports

A highly decorated snowmobile racing star and Waconia native was seriously injured in a crash during a race in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Jan. 8. Matt Goede, on the far left, was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Jan. 8 in Michigan. Goede is pictured here with, from left, Alex, Erica, Jacob, Lisa and John Goede at a race in Eagle River, Wisconsin, in 2013. (Patriot file photo)

Matt Goede was participating in the 2017 Snowmobile Olympus at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds in Ironwood, Michigan, which lies in the far western corner of the UP on the Wisconsin border, about 100 miles southwest of Duluth.

At the time of the crash, reports state that Goede was traveling about 100 mph when his snowmobile struck another sled driven by Blaine Stephenson. Both men were initially transported to a hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin, though Stephenson was later transferred to the University of Minnesota for surgeries.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the family, Goede suffered multiple compound fractures to his femur, lower leg and forearm. A GoFundMe page for Stephenson states that he suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on his brain.

Goede is a 2006 graduate of Waconia High School and a champion vintage snowmobile racer. Goede holds a number of titles, including winning the 2013 Vintage World Championship. Goede comes from a racing family – he and his brother both race snowmobiles and cars and his father raced motocross and dirt stock cars.

“This has shaken our racing family as we’re reminded of the dangers we often forget,” wrote Erica Goede on the GoFundMe page. “We’re feeling blessed that his injuries are not more serious.”

This is not Matt Goede’s first brush with injury.

In 2012 in Amherst, Wisconsin, Matt Goede fell off his snowmobile and was struck by another sled. That incident only required stitches for multiple punctures in his arm.

The family is hopeful that Matt Goede will be transferred back to Minnesota after a series of surgeries.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page for Matt Goede had raised more than $26,000. To donate, visit gofundme.com/matt-goede.